Shifman to Grow Market Share with Two Additional Mattress Collections

News release written by Shifman Mattress Co. and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

Newark, NJ, March 27, 2017 — Shifman Mattress Company, a leading designer and manufacturer of luxury, handmade, two-sided mattresses for over 124 years, will unveil two additional product lines at the upcoming High Point Furniture Market. For the first time ever, Shifman is introducing the a line of pocketed coil mattresses designed, Modern Comfort Collection, for use with adjustable bases and platform beds. The company will also showcase the American Heritage Collection, which is designed to appeal to large bedding retailers.

The Modern Comfort Collection expands Shifman’s existing product offering with two-sided, pocketed coil mattresses for use on adjustable bases or platform beds. The combination of premium features such as natural cotton and hand-tufting with the flexibility of a pocketed coil innerspring bridges the gap between a long-standing tradition of excellence and modern trends. These mattresses will be displayed on Shifman PowerMotion® bases in the company’s High Point showroom. Tim Wade, national sales manager, stated, “Our customers have been asking for hand-tufted innerspring mattresses for the growing adjustable bed market. I am pleased to offer the best adjustable friendly mattress collection available.”

In addition, Shifman is introducing a new collection designed to appeal to large bedding retailers. The American Heritage Collection consists of nine beds starting at $1,299 retail for a queen set. These products are designed to aggressively compete with premium products from other brands while providing product differentiation to the retail environment. “This line is part of our aggressive expansion plan to bring the Shifman Difference and its unique story to new markets. It’s a tremendous opportunity to help large bedding retailers expand their business by offering better quality and customer satisfaction while delivering a higher average unit sale, and increased profitability,” added Tim Wade.

For many years, High Point Market has been a valuable opportunity to meet with existing and prospective retailers to showcase Shifman branded products. “I look forward to continuing that tradition with the introduction of two of the most innovative product lines that I have seen in my 23 years at Shifman,” stated Bill Hammer, President.

About Shifman Mattress Company

Shifman Mattress is a family-owned company, and a leading designer and manufacturer of luxury, handmade, two-sided mattresses. Built with the same commitment to quality, integrity and true craftsmanship by which the company was founded on over 120 years ago. Shifman maintains its heritage and continues to proudly handcraft its mattresses at its 84,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Newark, NJ. Shifman has a proven track record of creating strategic partnerships with its dealers to increase retail sales and provide unmatched customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.shifmanmattresses.com.

