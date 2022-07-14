Shifman honors four top retailers for sales performance

Luxury mattress manufacturer Shifman Mattresses recently honored four retail partners for top sales performance and identified key themes in their success.

The Shifman achievement award winners for 2021 performance:

Paul Rich & Sons in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, which earned the Platinum Achievement Award for the second consecutive year

Sensenig’s Furniture in New Holland, Pennsylvania, which earned the Gold Achievement Award

Gasior’s Furniture & Interior Design in Belle Mead, New Jersey, which earned the Silver Achievement Award

North Elm Home in Millerton, New York, which also earned the Silver Achievement Award

“We see powerful themes to this year’s class of retail stars. All are single-location, independent dealers who made an unwavering commitment to mattress sales, which is one of the keys to success,” Bill Hammer, president of the Newark, New Jersey-based company, said in a news release. “Also, their outstanding growth affirms that consumers see the connection between quality sleep and overall wellness, and they are investing in mattresses with quality materials that provide real benefits to their sleep and wellness.”

Gasior’s Furniture & Interior Design Paul Rich & Sons

Platinum honoree Paul Rich & Sons has been a Shifman partner for more than 30 years. The 38-year-old, family-owned retailer posted 32% year-over-year growth in 2021, topping the prior year’s 30% growth that earned it the top award for 2020, according to Shifman.

Lisa Frey, Shifman national sales director, said the retailer embraces mattresses as a powerful way to drive business and fully participates in an advertising program that contributes to its success.

Another long-time Shifman partner, Sensenig’s Furniture earned the Gold Achievement Award with 64% growth over the prior year. The full-line furniture retailer features Shifman’s mattresses in its best of fine American handcraftsmanship offerings.

Two retailers tied for the Silver Achievement Award this year. Gasior’s Furniture & Interior Design, a 22-year Shifman partner, had a steady start in 2021 then rocketed to a winning year with strong results from two key events, Memorial Day and Lowest Prices of the Year, the news release said.

North Elm Home joined the family of Shifman partners in 2018. Building on momentum in 2020, the retailer’s sales took off in 2021 and it is positioned for another successful year ahead, Shifman said.