Shifman Mattress Co. donates sleeping mats to Haitian hurricane victims

Shifman Mattress Co. in conjunction with Kafe Louverture donates 10 double-sided sleeping mats to families affected by Hurricane Matthew

Newark, NJ, Nov. 16, 2016 — Last month, Hurricane Matthew drove directly through Haiti, leaving a death toll of over 400, with hundreds more dramatically impacted by the storm. Many individuals and families lost loved ones, their homes and many, if not all, of their possessions in the devastation.

For the past several years, Anthony Cunningham and his wife, proprietors of Kafe Louverture, a coffee and sandwich shop in Brooklyn, NY have been taking barrels of donated items to Haitian families in the south of the country. Anthony’s wife, who is of Haitian descent, has seen firsthand how impoverished the Southern coast of the country is, even prior to the storm.

Phil Zucker, General Manager for Shifman Mattress Company, reached out to Cunningham asking how Shifman could help the relief effort. It was immediately determined that there was a real need for charitable aid and felt that the company had a unique opportunity to help those less fortunate. “We custom made two-sided sleeping mats, per Anthony’s request.” There were size constraints due to the fact that the “futon-like” pads had to fit into barrels which would then be shipped to Haiti.

On Friday November 4th, Anthony Cunningham visited the Shifman Mattress factory in Newark, New Jersey and picked up 10 double-sided sleeping mats from the company. He will be personally delivering these items to the families affected.

“We have been taking donated items to Haiti for the past several years. We are grateful to Shifman Mattress for their amazing donation of 2-sided mattress pads – to whom much is given, much is expected. Thank you!” the Cunninghams said.

When asked, Shifman Mattress Company President, Bill Hammer said, “We don’t normally make a product like this, but our skilled craftspeople are very talented and are able to design and manufacture whatever is needed. I would like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Cunningham for their humanitarian endeavors and I am pleased that we were able to help with the Haitian relief effort.”

Shifman Mattress is a family-owned company, and a leading designer and manufacturer of luxury, handmade, two-sided mattresses. Built with the same commitment to quality, integrity and true craftsmanship by which the company was founded on over 120 years ago. Shifman maintains its heritage and continues to proudly handcraft its mattresses at its 84,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Newark, NJ. Shifman has a proven track record of creating strategic partnerships with its dealers to increase retail sales and enjoys enduring customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.shifmanmattresses.com.

