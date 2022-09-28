Shifman Mattresses and McRoskey San Francisco Form Partnership

Handcrafted mattress maker Shifman Mattresses and upscale bedding retailer McRoskey San Francisco have partnered to advance their strategic growth plans.

This fall the McRoskey San Francisco flagship store will feature Shifman’s American Heritage collection among its high-end bedding assortment. This collection blends contemporary styling with a Belgium damask cover for a higher-end look and feel while maintaining an accessible luxury price point. The line spans a wide range of comfort levels and features Shifman’s Sanotuft technique and eight-way hand-tied box springs.

“We’re delivering on our promise to bring the Shifman brand to more people across the U.S., and we are honored to partner with McRoskey San Francisco, not only because it expands our reach in the West, but also because our two companies share traditions and cultures of high-quality materials, craftsmanship and service,” said Bill Hammer, president of Shifman, which is based in Newark, New Jersey.

The handcrafted American Heritage collection includes 10 beds with Shifman’s signature two-sided construction, natural cotton comfort layers and individually wrapped coil system. Its premium and luxury models also feature natural materials such as cashmere, latex and New Zealand wool. All models are compatible with adjustable bases.

McRoskey San Francisco also plans to expand: Vanessa Contreras, the new owner and chief executive officer, is working on moving the flagship store from Market Street to a location that makes it more accessible to luxury consumers. Once the move is completed, the 123-year-old luxury retail brand will add two locations in the Greater San Francisco Bay area in the next 18 months.

“The Shifman and McRoskey brands are beautifully aligned,” Contreras said. “Bringing American Heritage to our floor allows us to diversify our merchandising mix while staying true to our legacy of luxury craftsmanship to improve lives through quality sleep.”