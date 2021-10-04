Shifman Mattresses Throws in Pillows



Shifman Mattresses produced a new luxury pillow collection to top off their offerings.

Shifman Mattresses is hoping to help retailers punch up their sales with a new pillow program.

“Our new luxury pillows are a natural extension of the luxurious comfort and highest quality materials that are synonymous with the Shifman brand,” said Bill Hammer, president of the Newark, New Jersey-based manufacturer. “It offers an upgraded sleep experience with natural materials and overall wellness, while giving our retail partners the perfect opportunity to satisfy needs in an additional product category.”

Consumers can choose from among three pillow styles — 100% latex, white goose feather and down, and latex surrounded by white goose down. Each style is offered in queen and king sizes and retails from $169 to $295.

The pillows were featured at the Summer Las Vegas Market, along with the upgraded American Heritage collection and the Pure Comfort natural latex collection.