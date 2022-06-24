Shifman Partners with Non-profit to Provide Mattresses

Bedding manufacturer Shifman Mattresses has aligned with non-profit Bridges Outreach to provide beds and jobs to those transitioning out of homelessness in the New York City area.

“Bridges Outreach is the partner we’ve been looking for to expand Shifman’s goal of corporate social responsibility,” said Bill Hammer, Shifman president. “Not only does it allow us to spread our mission of making a difference in lives through quality sleep, but we can provide opportunity to rebuild lives in our community.”

Shifman recently made its first donation of new mattresses to the non-profit organization. One of them went to a man who had been homeless for the past 13 years. Shifman created a video of the donation, in which Hammer and his daughter, Ava, alongside Alison Minella, Shifman marketing director, and Kylie Feldman, coordinator, helped introduce him to his new home.

“One of the big challenges we face after we’ve secured housing is that there is no furniture,” said Richard Uniacke, Bridges Outreach president. “To know that we have a partner who can help make sure the individual is moving in with a bed is a really big step with the dignified experience they want. It’s a key component and something we don’t take lightly.”

As part of the philanthropic partnership, Shifman plans to provide employment opportunities for Bridges Outreach constituents at the company’s headquarters and factory in Newark. “As a family-owned and operated company for nearly 130 years, the Shifman Mattress values and culture can be foundational for individuals and families,” Hammer said.

Uniacke said there are many opportunities for corporate partnerships, including street outreach, packing events for lunches and hygiene kits, and additional supportive housing elements of dignified furnishings.

Bridges Outreach is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves the New York City area to end homelessness through volunteer-driven outreach and social services focused on health, housing and independence.