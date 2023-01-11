Shifman Promotes Proven Sales Leaders

Newark, New Jersey-based Shifman Mattresses has named Josh Suresky as business development manager, and Diana Genshock as key account manager.

Josh Suresky Diana Genshock

Both report to Lisa Frey, national sales director, and will be in the Shifman showroom C-1554 at the Las Vegas Market, Jan. 29–Feb. 1, along with Frey and Bill Hammer, president.

As key account manager, Genshock is responsible for overall management of Shifman’s partnership with Macy’s, including account strategy and client relationships, as well as communication and coordination with the Shifman territory sales team. Genshock, who joined Shifman mid-year 2021 as Southwest territory sales manager, will continue to manage the overall growth of the territory.

“Diana is fearless, curious and focused on aggressively growing Shifman’s presence in the Southwest market,” Frey said. “Her deep understanding of retail, specifically the luxury category, and her varied past experiences from outside the mattress industry enable her to bring a fresh perspective.”

Suresky, a 20-year mattress industry veteran, steps into the role of business development manager. He will continue to manage Shifman’s 35-year partnership with Bloomingdale’s, and leverage industry expertise and existing relationships to help drive revenue. He will participate in strategic initiatives to bring on new retail partners for strong and sustainable growth in the luxury market.

“Josh has made great contributions to Shifman during his five years as key account manager through both his expertise and broad network in the mattress industry,” Frey said. “But perhaps his greatest strengths are his ability to connect with people, build relationships, and his contagious positive energy which will serve him well and drive success in this new role.”