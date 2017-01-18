Simmons launches Beautyrest Silver, adds New BeautySleep models

News release written by Simmons Bedding Co. and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

Atlanta, Jan. 2017 — This January, Beautyrest® is replacing its highly successful Beautyrest Recharge® line with the new Beautyrest Silver collection, creating an easy-to-understand “better, best, luxury” step-up story for consumers. With Beautyrest Platinum™ and Beautyrest Black® rounding out the “best” and “luxury” categories of the Beautyrest step-up story, Beautyrest Silver delivers superior sleep at price points starting at $699.

Targeting discerning consumers who expect premium elements in their day-to-day lives, Beautyrest Silver includes 11 quilted models and five hybrid models. All beds in the line feature a new aesthetic that pairs blue and gray plaid visuals with diamond-pattern accents – a look that was decided upon and refined following significant consumer research.

Beautyrest Silver Quilted

Offering higher profiles along with the best feels ever, the Beautyrest Silver quilted models feature 815 Density Beautyrest Pocketed Coil® Technology to help deliver conforming back support, as well as DualCool™ Technology Fiber, which offers two key benefits:

Temperature management – A fiber enhanced with silver designed to help move both heat and moisture away from the surface of the mattress to maintain an ideal sleeping temperature

Elevated comfort – A soft, supple fiber enhanced with silver to prevent the growth of stain and odor causing bacteria, mold and mildew to help keep the mattress fresh

While the amount and type of comfort layers vary by model, each Beautyrest Silver quilted model includes additional comfort layers, such as AirFeel™ Foam, AirCool® Foam and GelTouch® Foam. AirFeel Foam is a soft, open-cell foam delivering high airflow to help keep consumers comfortable during sleep; AirCool Foam is a channel surface design that promotes airflow through the mattress; and GelTouch Foam is a soft gel foam that provides soothing comfort with exceptional surface contouring and conformability.

Beautyrest Silver quilted models priced from $699-$899 also contain AirCool Gel Memory Foam in the center third of the mattress to provide pressure point relief and a cool, comfortable sleeping environment.

Beautyrest® Silver quilted models priced from $999-$1,199 include both a full layer of AirCool Gel Memory Foam as well as BackCare® Support, which features an additional 490 coils strategically located in the center third of the mattress designed to enhance contouring back support.

All Beautyrest Silver quilted models can be paired with the Triton Foundation and include a 10-year limited warranty.

Beautyrest Silver Hybrid

Offering proven feels, all Beautyrest Silver Hybrid models pair 1,000 Density Beautyrest Pocketed Coil Technology with DualCool Technology Memory Foam for an exceptional sleep experience:

Beautyrest Pocketed Coil Technology – Helps provide conforming support and motion separation for an undisturbed sleep

DualCool Technology Memory Foam – Contains natural silver and is designed to help move heat away from the surface of your mattress so you stay cool and comfortable while you sleep. The silver’s anti-microbial properties prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria, mold and mildew in the foam to help keep your mattress fresh.

Each Beautyrest Silver Hybrid model includes additional comfort layers, such as AirCool Memory Foam, AirCool Gel Memory Foam, Dynamic Response™ Memory Foam and GelTouch Foam. While the types of layers in the models vary, each combination offers a distinctive feel based on the specific properties of each component:

AirCool Memory Foam – Relieves pressure points by conforming to your body’s position. Its open structure delivers high airflow, helping to keep you comfortable during

AirCool Gel Memory Foam – Helps promote freedom of movement and pressure point relief

Dynamic Response Memory Foam – This ventilated memory foam has a unique feel and helps provide conforming back support

GelTouch Foam – Uniform distribution of gel throughout the foam helps provide comfort and support

Priced from $1,399-$1,999, the five Beautyrest Silver Hybrid models also feature an Evenloft® top panel, which is a high-performance stretch knit fabric that helps provide conforming comfort. They include a 10-year limited warranty and are adjustable-base-compatible.

About BeautySleep®

Eight new Simmons BeautySleep models will premiere at Las Vegas Market this January. Topping out at a suggested price point of $699, the BeautySleep line offers a wide selection of mattresses for individuals who desire outstanding comfort as well as outstanding value.

Each model in the BeautySleep line contains key features designed to enhance the sleep experience, including:

SurfaceCool™ Fiber – A fiber just beneath the fabric that’s designed to move heat away from the surface of the mattress to help maintain an ideal sleeping temperature

GelTouch Foam – A soft gel foam that provides soothing comfort with exceptional surface contouring and conformability

725 Density Wrapped Coils – Helps deliver conforming back support

In addition, each model includes layers of AirFeel Foam and/or AirCool Foam. AirFeel Foam is a soft, open-cell foam delivering high airflow to help keep consumers comfortable during sleep, while AirCool Foam is a channel surface design that promotes airflow through the mattress.

All BeautySleep mattresses include a foam-encased Edge Support System, are compatible with Simmons’ Triton-Lite Foundation and include a 5-year limited warranty. Pricing for the line ranges from $399 to $699.

