Sinomax USA Inc. Adds Chief Commercial Officer for Product Line Expansions

Sinomax USA Inc. has appointed Eric Jent as its chief commercial officer. He will be responsible for leading the company’s sales, marketing and product development strategies and growing its leadership team.

Eric Jent

“Eric brings a wealth of experience, product knowledge and industry insights to Sinomax USA,” said Frank Chen, chief executive officer. “He is a proven leader who can expand our customer base and help Sinomax USA continue to grow and evolve.”

Jent has over 25 years of operational and sales experience in the bedding and furniture industry. He has worked closely with product development, marketing, creative, e-commerce and product engineering teams at high-growth bedding companies. He will report to Chen.

Before joining Sinomax USA, Jent was the executive vice president of sales at Corsicana Mattress Company where he led development of new revenue growth within e-commerce, digital, DTC and commercial OEM channels of business before his role expanded to encompass development of significant private label business. Prior to Corsicana, he held various leadership positions at Simmons BeautyRest, Ashley Furniture, King Koil and Sheex.

“I am excited to be joining the Sinomax USA team as their chief commercial officer,” Jent said. “I am confident my industry experience and relationships, combined with the cutting-edge innovation, vertical integration and domestic manufacturing capabilities of Sinomax USA, will create strong opportunities with new and existing retail partners.”

His hiring comes at a time when the company has achieved significant production expansions within the U.S., along with a successful launch of a commercialized assortment of domestically produced pillows, toppers and mattress products, according to the news release. This assortment is stocked for immediate shipments under the company’s Dream Serenity, Ecossentials and other nationally owned brands.