Better Sleep Council campaign takes a lighthearted look at sleep through a child’s perspective

Hands down, May is my favorite month. The world seems to come alive again, with green springing up in gardens and flower beds. It seems appropriate, then, that the fifth month of the year is named for the Roman goddess Maia, who oversaw the growth of plants and represents the majesty of spring.

As the earth warms, I, like many people, also feel revitalized. A.D. Miller captures this essence in an article in the January/February 2013 issue of Intelligent Life magazine:

“You survived the winter. If there was snow, it has melted. If there were New Year resolutions, you have broken them. The days have started to lengthen: you see daylight while you commute, rather than only through the office window. Yet spring seems like a broken promise. March is dismal. … April is showery and cruel. …

“Then, one day in May, it is warm. You sweat into the coat you mistrustingly put on in the morning, and you don’t mind. Trees blossom. Birds chirp. Buds darling. Instantaneously it feels not only that the worst is over, but somehow as if it never really happened at all. … May, when everything seems possible again, the world is new again.”

This month’s issue of Sleep Savvy embodies the energy of May. For example, the Better Sleep Council, the consumer-education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, is launching an especially engaging campaign for May’s Better Sleep Month called “Sleep Like a Kid.”

Knowing that children typically sleep more soundly than adults — and kids are known to “say the darndest things” — the BSC posed to them questions such as, “How do monsters get out from under the bed?” and created a series of videos and ads from their answers. The campaign also includes social media, blog posts and influencer amplification. Check it out at BetterSleep.org.

Since its inception in 1961, May’s Better Sleep Month has drawn together suppliers, manufacturers and retailers to promote the sale of better bedding throughout the period. It’s designed to kick off the summer selling season by providing retailers with an engaging theme and marketing support to tailor to their store.

What are your plans for Better Sleep Month and upcoming seasonal events? Shoot me an email at mbest@sleepproducts.org — I’d love to hear from you.