Sleep Savvy Magazine | September/October Preview

Join Beth English, Dave Perry & Waynette Goodson as they give you the inside scoop on the newest issue of Sleep Savvy Magazine! Gen Z, the truth about hybrid mattresses and oh yeah, Sheetz! Restaurant, convenience store…what exactly is Sheetz? All this and more!

Transcript

Beth English

Hi, this is Beth English, editorial director of Sleep Savvy Magazine. We’re coming at you with a brand new thing. We’re previewing the issue to get you very excited about what you can read in our September/October issue, which will be in mailboxes soon. We have a cover story about Generation Z. You know, they’re just now graduating college and getting ready to set up their homes, but they’re going to be shaping the shopping trends of the future.

What do you need to know to woo these shoppers? And I’m also here with Dave Perry, our editor at large. He’s going to tell us a little bit about his features.

Dave Perry

I am. And I just a note. I’m not Generation Z. I’m Generation Boomer, so don’t hold that against me. This week and this issue, I’ll be taking a trip up to Annapolis, Maryland, to Mattress Store. Which, interestingly, is owned and operated by a woman. And the entire sales team are all women. And that gives that retailer an edge in the marketplace.

So, you’ll want to check that story out. In my column, I’m talking about how retailers can sell more sheets with an S on the end by going to Sheetz with a Z on the end. Sheetz is a what is it? Is it a convenience store, a gas station, a restaurant? Well, it’s actually all three. And mattress retailers can boost their business by adding sheets to their inventory.

Those are a couple of the highlights that I’ve got. Waynette, what’s up from your end of the issue?

Waynette Goodson

Yes. Well, I’m Wayne Goodson. I’m the managing editor of BedTimes and Sleep Savvy. And I had the pleasure of writing the Las Vegas market report along with Dave. And oh, by the way, let me state my generation. I’m Generation X… Are you Generation X, Beth?

Beth English

Yes, yes, of course. Yes.

Waynette Goodson

I am speaking for the Gen-Xers, but I wanted to tell you that you want to check out the Las Vegas market report because there are so many more new products and updates that got introduced this past summer. Las Vegas market. You’ll want to check that out. And then I want to give a shout-out to Julie Palm for her hybrid story.

She focuses on hybrids, and she calls a spade a spade. Or rather, Nick Bates at Spring Air talks about how hybrids are more of a marketing campaign than an actual different category of mattresses, and they add to the selling story. So that’s also a very interesting article. Beth, I’ll give it back to you to take us home.

Beth English

Anyway, I hope you enjoy our preview, and I hope you can’t wait to pick up the next issue of sleep savvy next month. Well, I guess in two months, we’ll be back to preview the November/December issue. Bye.

Dave Perry

We will take care. Bye!