Sleep Savvy increases its social media presence with the launch of a new Facebook page

BY MARY BEST

Like more than 1 billion people, I am a member of the Face book community.

For several years now, I have reconnected with high school friends I haven’t seen in, well, a long time; lived vicariously through photos of vacations to exotic places; gotten to know fellow Facebookers with whom I share interests; and, yes, used the ubiquitous social media site to research stories for Sleep Savvy.

This summer, our staff decided to update the publication’s Facebook page. We invite you to follow us at Facebook.com/SleepSavvyMagazine. We now regularly post and share stories and videos to sharpen your selling strategies, improve operations and marketing, and showcase products introduced at markets.

Of course, Facebook isn’t Sleep Savvy’s only social media platform. Here are other ways to connect with us digitally:

Instagram: BedTimes-SleepSavvy

Twitter: @sleepsavvymag

Website: (While on the site, subscribe to Shop Talk by Sleep Savvy, a twice-monthly email newsletter that’s loaded with quick tips for selling more and better bedding.) SleepSavvyMagazine.com (While on the site, subscribe to, a twice-monthly email newsletter that’s loaded with quick tips for selling more and better bedding.)

But wait—there’s more! I encourage you to follow Sleep Savvy’s sister publication BedTimes, which offers insights into bedding manufacturing and breaking industry news.

Facebook: Facebook.com/BedTimesMagazine

Twitter: @bedtimesmag

Website: BedTimes in Brief.) BedTimesMagazine.com (While on our site, you can subscribe to its e-newsletter,.)

Other social media sites of interest to Sleep Savvy readers include those of the International Sleep Products Association, publisher of this publication, and the Better Sleep Council, ISPA’s consumer-education arm:

Follow and like Sleep Savvy—along with related organizations—share our posts and share yours with us, and, as always, let us know what you think. Happy autumn!