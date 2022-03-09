Sleep Savvy Welcomes 2 to Editorial Team

Waynette Goodson

The International Sleep Products Association has strengthened its editorial team for BedTimes and Sleep Savvy, adding Waynette Goodson as managing editor and Kathy Rush as digital communications coordinator.

Both work on ISPA’s flagship magazines and on the associated digital and social media. They report to Beth English, editorial director of both publications.

Goodson writes, edits and manages production of the print magazines, and covers furniture markets and trades shows. She also contributes to the publications’ digital media and videos. She is a veteran magazine journalist, previously serving as editor of Casual Living, as well as editor of hotel magazines Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria and Hotel Conrad. In the past, she also wrote for Delta Sky and US Air magazines. Most recently, Goodson worked for Pillar4Media as senior editor of media partnerships and senior editor of MattressNerd.com.

Rush manages the BedTimes and Sleep Savvy websites, newsletters and social media and contributes to circulation and marketing projects for the magazines. She previously worked as instructional facilitator for technology at Loudoun County Public Schools, where she created training materials, designed websites, developed communication tools and implemented a long-term strategic plan for technology within her school. She has a background in web design, graphic design, meetings and art education. She lives in Virginia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kathy and Waynette to our team,” English said. “Both are experienced and talented, bringing great energy and creativity to their roles. With them on board, BedTimes and Sleep Savvy will be able to bring our readers news more quickly and in the formats they prefer. It’s an exciting time for the publications!”