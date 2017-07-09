Sign up for Sleep Savvy’s new E-Newsletter Shop Talk

BY MARY BEST

Boy, do we have an exciting new digital tool for you!

Sleep Savvy launches an e-newsletter to help retailers boost sales and have a blast doing it

The editors of Sleep Savvy are delighted to introduce Shop Talk, a twice-monthly email newsletter for mattress retailers who want ideas to improve sales in a quick, entertaining and easy-to-read format. We have hands-on tips for everyone—whether you run a single-store sleep shop, a major chain, a furniture store, a department store or an e-commerce site.

Each edition focuses on a specific theme related to topics that are critical to your retail success, including merchandising tips, promotions, selling strategies and more. For example, in the inaugural edition, which was emailed June 22, Shop Talk celebrated the advent of summer by giving ideas for blowout events, promotions and parties your store can host to increase sales, generate goodwill among customers and have a great time. We give you the scoop on how to make your store the place to be for the next few months—and we have four outstanding examples to prove it.

Light and energizing, Shop Talk also provides insights into market trends and consumer attitudes, product innovations, and tips for helping consumers make the sleep-health-mattress connection. You also can access our digital edition of our print magazine from the newsletter.

Shop Talk is released the second and fourth Thursday of the month, written by former Sleep Savvy editor in chief and veteran mattress industry writer Julie A. Palm, and offers easy reading on any device, including desktop, laptop and mobile.

Like the print magazine, Sleep Savvy’s newsletter doesn’t focus on company news, products or competition among brands. Its purpose is to offer mattress retailers practical ideas that make it easier to sell more bedding and better quality bedding, regardless of labels.

If, however, you are interested in information on bedding manufacturing, Sleep Savvy’s sister publication BedTimes, also published by the International Sleep Products Association, launched its own newsletter earlier this year. Sent the first and third Thursday of the month, BedTimes in Brief includes breaking mattress industry news, product and component features, company profiles, and more. To subscribe, visit BedTimesMagazine.com.

To subscribe to Shop Talk, visit SleepSavvyMagazine.com.

Sign up today and let me know what you think and what topics you’d like us to cover. Happy summer!