Slowing Down the Revolving Door

Does your store suffer from high turnover? Results from a 2019 survey reveal the top 3 factors that lead employees to call it quits.
Holy Moses! Why is your store experiencing such an exodus? Excuse the pun — high employee turnover is no laughing matter. If you’re seeing high turnover rates, it may be time to take a good look at why.
A September 2019 study by the employee engagement platform Peakon surveyed more than 11 million workers about their deepest workplace frustrations. From that study came three main factors that can propel an employee out the door:
- Communication or, more to the point, a lack of communication: Respondents were asked, “If you had a magic wand, what’s the one thing that you would change about (your company)?”The No. 1 answer? Yep, communication. Employees value transparency in their company, and say it gives them a stronger sense of belonging.
- Poor management: Employees want a manager who can communicate effectively and who is responsive to their feedback. Those kinds of management skills can go a long way toward strong employee retention.
- Workplace environment: Employees prefer an office environment that is conducive to being productive, and sometimes that means having the flexibility to work from home.