Smart Screening

Social media platforms serve all sorts of purposes, but in recent years a new function has become available for employers — social media background checks.

Social media background checks can be a valuable tool for weeding out potential employees who may have something objectionable on their social media platforms — something you may not have discovered about the candidate otherwise. Keep in mind, however, that there are right ways and wrong ways to go about this.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind, courtesy of Business News Daily, which wrote about the topic in April: