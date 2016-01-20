Soft-Tex Launches Dream Smart Pillow Fitting System, Mattress Protectors

NEWS RELEASE

Soft-Tex International announces the launch of new Dream Smart™ products

WATERFORD, New York (January 18, 2016) – Soft-Tex International has partnered with Ultra Shield to introduce the Dream Smart ™ Pillow Fitting System as well as a complete line of Dream Smart ™ mattress protection products at the upcoming Las Vegas Market.

The Dream Smart ™ Pillow Fitting System was developed specifically for the chiropractic industry and features a web-based algorithm to provide a perfect fit. “In order to get the best rest possible and for the muscles to become totally relaxed, it is important to sleep on a pillow that is tailored to one’s individual body dimensions. Consumers are sure to embrace a personalized system that reflects a healthier approach to sleep,” said John Timmerman, Director of Mattress and eCommerce Sales.

The Dream Smart ™ mattress protection program includes four protectors (Essentials, Microban® Performance, Cool Cotton, and Supercool®) and a Bed Bug Encasement.

Soft-Tex International is a manufacturer of memory foam pillows, bed toppers, and mattresses as well as fiber pillows & toppers, mattress pads and protectors. The company has a factory in Waterford, NY and distribution points in Southern California and Charleston, SC. The company’s brand names include Sensorpedic®, Biopedic®, and Dream Smart™.

Contact:

Eric Linn

Vice-President of Marketing

Soft-Tex International, Inc.

(518) 235-3645 x552

elinn@soft-tex.com

###