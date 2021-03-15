Soft-Tex International Adds Plant in Texas

Manufacturing is expected to begin June 1 at Soft-Tex International’s new facility

in Sugar Land, Texas.

Bedding and sleep accessories supplier Soft-Tex International Inc., based in Waterford, New York, has opened a new facility in Sugar Land, Texas.

According to a news release, the new facility will provide an immediate improvement in overall shipping efficiency and double the company’s production capacity for fiber-filled products and add hundreds of new jobs over the course of 2021.

The Sugar Land facility will begin immediate warehousing and distribution operations, which will improve overall shipping efficiency to both retailer warehouse networks and direct-to-consumer shipments with three-day or better ground service coverage, the company said. In parallel, Soft-Tex will add new production equipment for fiber-filled products and personnel in Sugar Land to begin manufacturing at the facility by June 1.

Mark Smiderle, a Soft-Tex principal, said: “As promised, Soft-Tex has delivered and now continues to expand upon its commitment to growing its domestic footprint. These efforts will continue to improve Soft-Tex’s, and in turn, our partners’ overall service quality, speed and costs, which we recognize is critical to driving continued growth.” In the first half of 2020, Soft-Tex doubled its domestic production capacity and set an aggressive target of continued domestic expansion by at least 20% per year for the next five years. The ramp-up of the new facility will double the total of domestic capacity, the company said.