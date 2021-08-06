Soft-Tex Opens 2nd U.S. Manufacturing Plant

Facility in Texas will speed delivery to retailers, the company says

A grand opening for the Soft-Tex International’s Sugar Land facility was held Aug. 4.

Soft-Tex International, a producer of bedding and home comfort products based in Waterford, New York, held a grand opening of its new manufacturing facility in Sugar Land, Texas, on Aug. 4.

Warehousing and distribution operations at the Sugar Land facility will improves shipping to both retailer warehouse networks and to consumers with three-day or better ground service coverage.

The company says the 170,000-square-foot facility signifies its commitment to shift production back to domestic and nearshore supply chains. The new facility is expected to increase Soft-Tex’s domestic production by 137% this year, according to a news release.

“Soft-Tex has now surpassed our stated reshoring goal of 20% annually for two years in a row. In 2020, we doubled production at our Waterford, New York, facility, and now with the opening of Soft-Tex Sugar Land, we have more than quadrupled our total production capacity from 2019 levels,” said Mark Smiderle, Soft-Tex chief executive officer.

The company has committed to opening two additional U.S.-based facilities by the end of 2022.

“With the rising volatility of offshore supply chains plus the exacerbated pandemic related disruption, we believe re-establishing strong domestic production is a critical priority for the bedding industry,” Smiderle said. “I’m proud of the work our team has done so far delivering on our commitment and, as promised, we will continue to scale our reshoring efforts in support of delivering our retail partners enhanced service quality, speed and costs.”

The facility is expected to add 150 jobs this year, across manufacturing, sales and marketing roles.