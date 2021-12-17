Southerland Unveils New Showroom in Nashville Facility



A new 10,000-square-foot showroom displays a depth of Southerland brands.

Mattress manufacturer Southerland Inc. has opened a more than 10,000-square-foot showroom inside its new manufacturing plant in Nashville, Tennessee. The space is more than triple the size of Southerland’s other showrooms located at five of its six production and distribution facilities.

The showroom enables the Nashville-based company to display 80 products, which showcases a broader depth of Southerland’s brands, according to a news release.

“When we opened our new state-of-the-art manufacturing center, our intent was to use the facility for more than just production, but also as a complete showcase for our current and prospective dealers to experience the full bandwidth of what we have to offer,” said Bryan Smith, president and chief executive officer of Southerland. “We look forward to welcoming current and future customers to the new showroom and a new product innovation center we are creating to fully experience all our brand has to offer them.”

In addition to the new display space, the company is developing a product innovations lab, a dedicated workspace to enhance the technologies and innovations Southerland uses in its manufacturing. The company also plans to move its research and development teams, corporate offices, transportation company and American Adjustable line of motion bases into the facility.