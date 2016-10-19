NEWS RELEASE

All-new Southern California Furniture and Accessory Market

opens under new management Nov. 9-10 with the latest trends in home decor

LONG BEACH, CALIF., Oct. 19, 2016 – New management will bring fresh energy and trending styles to an expanded marketplace of furniture, bedding and home accessories products when the new Southern California Furniture and Accessory Market opens to trade professionals Nov. 9 – 10 at the Long Beach Convention Center.

The market is admission free but open only to furniture and bedding retailers, interior designers, gift stores, and collectibles and accessory buyers who want to offer consumers the latest in eye-appealing and functional furnishings for the home. Included in more than 55 exhibitor showrooms are living room and dining room sets, bedding and mattresses, case goods and upholstery, rugs and floor coverings, artwork, unique accessories – and more.

New management under MKM Expos will revitalize this regional trade showcase with a refurbished exhibition space, a targeted promotions campaign and professional management building on decades of experience in consumer and trade shows.

MKM Managing Director Kevin McLaughlin spent 25 years as managing partner of the New Jersey-based MAC Events, assembling shows from top to bottom including hands-on business development, operations, sales and marketing. He has produced more than 300 trade shows during his career, managing annual events nationwide, launching new events and rebuilding distressed ones.

“I’ve built my reputation on producing trade shows that reflect a commitment to innovation, professional management, effective marketing and real value for everyone involved,” said McLaughlin. “We’re in the business of making connections between buyers and sellers, especially in important regional markets.”

In addition to showcasing products, the McLaughlin also offers solid advice from industry leaders to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses with new and practical marketing strategies. Featured in Long Beach is Kevin Cundiff, vice president of Fortegra, a leader in wireless, furniture, appliance and automotive products. His talk “Retail Moneyball: A Better Game,” set for 11 a.m. on November 9th, focuses on the use of retail data including foot traffic and customer behavior to drive decisions boosting sales.

Fortegra and Zuo Modern, a wholesale furniture manufacturer, are sponsors of the Market and featured exhibitors. Other exhibitors include Coaster Company of America, Acme Furniture, Crown Mark, Inc, Comfort Industries, McFerran Home Furnishings, Modway Furniture and many others. Many are offering pre-season trade discounts to show attendees, another good reason to plan a visit.

America is a house-proud nation with a boundless appetite for home improvement and home design television shows, magazines and websites. Consumers turn to professionals to achieve the look and convenience they’re after at home. Professionals turn to insider trade shows like the Southern California Furniture & Accessories Market to keep their edge.

While admission is free, those planning to attend should register online at scfurnituremarket.com, where exhibitor information also is posted. Show hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at the conveniently located Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. For more information, see the website or call 732-449-4019.

Contact:

Kevin McLauglin

732-449-4019

kevin@MKMExpos.com

###