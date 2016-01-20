Specialty Sleep Association Showroom Product Lineup and Floor Plan

News release

New Companies fill out the SSA Showroom’s Show-within-a-Show innovative product lineup

31 Bedroom exhibitors all in one spot makes it a must-see for retailers

Friant, CA – Dec. 10, 2016 – The Specialty Sleep Association ( SSA) has once again sold out the space in their Building C, fifteenth floor mattress and bedding showroom C-1565. There are 31 overall individual exhibitors showing in the winter 2016 SSA Showroom, four of whom are first time exhibitors. The new companies* include Ergo Centers, Noctova Sleep, Teamex and Sleep Innovations – Special Markets. SSA Executive Director Tambra Jones extends an invitation to retail buyers, bedding industry executives and editors to tour the 31 different exhibitors in the SSA showroom. This market presents an extensive cross section of all types of innovations and technologies from various mattresses, support systems, heating and cooling technologies as well as furniture, top-of-bed and foundation accessories. “There is always something new, unique, cutting-edge and different in our showroom.”

The Specialty Sleep Association (SSA) is rolling out the new BEDFAX® Mattress Contents labeling program and offering daily presentations to retailers and manufacturers. Customers ask, “What’s In Your Mattress?” The BEDFAX contents label program is a voluntary, third-party, industry contents labeling that informs a consumer of exactly what is inside a participating mattress model by weight or volume including what is in the cover, the quilt or comfort layer and the core of the participating mattress. The SSA will be conducting 15 minute seminars on “How Bedfax can help you sell mattresses to consumers” with a third-party verification at 11 AM, 1 PM and

*Noctova Sleep is showing their line up of carefully designed imported memory foam bedding, pillows and protectors. Having evolved from a Saint Louis based mattress retailer to an expanding wholesale provider, Noctova’s founder Barry Seidel is optimistic and upbeat about introducing two new products at the Las Vegas market. The first is the company’s Noctova Kidz, a 7-inch memory foam mattress and elite contour pillow set, which come with velour zipper covers and feature a breathable mesh border and the second is their new queen-size adjustable bed base at a $349.00 suggested retail price.

Naturepedic, manufacturer of certified organic mattresses and sleep accessories for the luxury adult market, will launch the Chorus organic mattress at the 2016 Las Vegas Market. This entry-level mattress is ideal for retailers seeking to offer a quality certified organic mattress model. The Chorus is made with certified organic wool batting, certified organic cotton filling, PLA batting made from non-GMO potatoes, and Naturepedic’s signature organic cotton fabrics. The Chorus is third-party certified to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and meets all federal flammability standards without the need for any flame retardant chemicals or flame barriers.

*Ergo Centers, LLC, a fast-growing retailer of ergonomic and symptom-specific sleep products will be introducing their Ergo Majestic line-up, featuring a patented gel layer that is backed by a number of medical and scientific studies. According to company owner, W. Alan Martens, Ergo Centers will be telling buyers their compelling story of a bed line that creates a differential option on the retail floor, setting a dealer apart from their competition …a difference that will drive higher sales and more return customers to a store.

Forever Foundations is now introducing a comprehensive line up of foundation accessories which moves the company from a commodity bed frame provider to the developer of a total bed support, storage and modern lifestyle base for premium and mainstream mattresses and bedding. The new accessories line includes an under-the-bed illumination lighting system, a new under the bed drawer system, a new designer slip-on fashion cover, and a choice of 5-inch or 10-inch legs for optional height adjustment.

Viscosoft is launching their Infiniti Collection designed specifically for the furniture and mattress retailer and around a sales process revolving around the mattress. The line will feature Cold Wire cooling yarns in the fabric that are cutting edge and fills that blend fibers and memory foam for optimized conformability for the pillows. The protectors mirror the fabric and are folded into the entire sales process that we’re delivering to the retailer.

*Teamex Corporation will debut their Sleepleasant “Soothing Waters” Heated Mattress Topper. Teamex , a leading international trading company and distributor of consumer electronics and appliances, has zeroed in on the increasing demand for heating and cooling comfort in the bedroom, and has decided to reach out to mattress / bedding retailers with their innovative Water Heated Mattress Top. “This is the number one selling brand of heated mattress tops in Korea,” states Yang. “This system was designed and manufactured by Dong Yang Easytech, the pre-eminent water heater specialists who celebrate a long history dedicated to the science of healthy sleep. With a suggested retail price of $499-$999, Yang believes they offer a really good sales and margin opportunity for retailers of all sizes

UFPI is bringing back The Cinch Sleeper, featuring its patent-pending “Snap Tight” clips, for a kitted, wood bed foundation which requires no tools or metal fasteners for assembly. They say that their frames pair with most headboards/footboards, can serve as a foundation or box spring, are UPS shippable, are available with or without a drawstring cover, offer a 1 pc kingsize option, and are assembled in the USA. There is more to the story – stop in and find out more.

Bio Sleep Concept will bring back their line of natural and chemical free mattresses, futons, wool and latex toppers, wool and cotton pillows and wool comforters. In addition they are announcing their partnership with the Downia (Siam Feather Products Co. Ltd.) line of duck and goose down products, a complete range of hypoallergenic and chemical free bedroom products using down fillings.

Chinese manufacturer Chiland Furniture will offer their mattress line which features pocket coil, bonnell spring and continuous spring mattresses. They will also have their pillow line on display.

Allassea Corp. has expanded their showroom space, and will offer their competitively priced imported line of Memory Foam, Latex and Hybrid (pocket coil) mattresses as well as adjustable bases.

The Supernal Sleep System, a division of US-based Transfer Master Products, Inc, is introducing a new addition to what they describe as the first holistic bedding solution for today’s Baby Boomers, using proprietary technology. The Supernal Sleep System is an adjustable bed designed with special “state of the art” features, including a simple ergonomic illuminated wireless hand control, wall hugging action, a European style “head tilt” to cradle the pillow, and the option to vertically elevate the bed up to 10 inches.

InnerSpace Luxury Products is introducing a new line extension of Tables and Jewelry Armoires along with their full line of Residential & Truck/RV Mattresses, Folding Beds, Jewelry Armoires, Occasional Tables, Chairs, and Rugs.

TMI Products is introducing it’s new Chiro Cashmere Pillow, which commbines healthful cervical support and cooling technology inside a luxurious cashmere pillow cover, and the new Noodle Bamboo Pillow, A blended visco noodle foam core encased in a Bamboo pillow cover at an incredible price. They are offering Tencel, Bamboo, Cool Gel, and Ice Silk pillows….and two Market Specials on pillows as well.

Showing for the first time, the *Sleep Innovations brand claims to be a leader in consumer-driven memory foam products, and is featuring their Mattress-in-a-box concept where customers can “buy it today, sleep on it tonight” because each box has wheels on them to make it easier to roll out of the store. No need to strap a mattress on the top of a car or schedule delivery time. The Sleep Innovations brand features advanced memory foam products including pillows, mattress toppers and mattresses, and all of their products are Made in the USA.

Thomashilfen North America, with its 60 years of expertise in the sleep industry and 180 international patents, will introduce a new softer ThevoRelief mattress.

“We listened to the consumer and redesigned to fit the market”, says North America President Darlene Hawthorne. “Retailers shared with us that US consumers like a softer mattress, and we listened. Consumers now have a choice between a Soft, Medium, or Firm ThevoRelief.” Hawthorne calls the ThevoRelief mattress system a paradigm shift in bedding design. The Thevo system is purpose built on a unique build platform which provides an array of benefits unlike any mattress on the market today. A removable, washable cover, a ventilated undercarriage, open cell foam and a patent wing-spring support system for comfort and pressure relief are among the unique design elements. ThevoRelief does not use toxic fire-retardant chemicals to pass stringent United States fire test standards and all Thevo products are engineered and manufactured in Germany then stocked and shipped from the Thomashilfen, NA Seattle, Washington warehouse.

Sleepace USA is returning with their Nox Smart Sleep System, a combination of the RestOn, their Smart Sleep Monitor and the Nox, our Smart Sleep Light, The RestOn can help customers find out why they might not be sleeping well. The Nox can then help them fall asleep easier with light and sounds and wake up rested and refreshed.

German sleep system Grün Komfort is returning with their organic and natural products. Their certified product line ranges from latex mattresses, coconut mattresses, luxury duvets, pillows and even a full baby and teen line with accessories. They believe their premium bedding line provides a most healthy and natural sleep experience!

Tyler Net is bringing back Smartwerks, their affordable, cloud-based Point of Sale, Inventory and Accounting solution that is easy to use. They say it will help retailers to process sales faster, know their customers better and be smarter about their products.

The RoyRack Company is bringing back their space-saving mattress shelving/display system, at a 20% Market Special discount. They say their shelving system saves square footage on the retail floor by allowing mattresses to be tucked neatly away.

For more information on the Specialty Sleep Association (SSA) Showroom C-1565, or BEDFAX.org, contact:Tambra Jones , SSA Executive Director at: ssadirector2013@gmail.com or

Dale T. Read, President of the SSA at: daler@marketingarmgrp.com

www.sleepinformation.org

www.BEDFAX.org

Download a PDF of the SSA showroom exhibitor floor plan

###