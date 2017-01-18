Specialty Sleep Association Showroom Filled to Max

News release written by the Specialty Sleep Association and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

SSA Showroom Filled, Two New Exhibitors, Also Some Existing Members Expand Their Show Space

Friant, CA – January 16, 2017 – With 28 different mattress, bedding and home furnishings manufacturers exhibiting in Showroom C-1565 at the Winter 2017 Las Vegas market, The Specialty Sleep Association ( SSA) is sold out and once again drawing in a mix of retail stores and e-commerce buyers.

The main story for the SSA is that longer term, veteran exhibitors have requested larger spaces within the showroom. As a result there are only two brand new exhibitors, Kayfoam Woolfson / Kaymed from Dublin, Ireland and Muller Textiles from Germany and Troy, Michigan. “A review of our past retail attendees’ database,” says Tambra Jones, SSA Executive Director “reveals that we draw in hundreds of retail buyers ranging from the biggest mattress and bedding retail shops to the single store mom and pop boutiques and furniture stores.

We are pleased to count hundreds of different buyers who come into our show space to see the new ideas, innovations and products offered by our SSA members who show in Las Vegas.” Jones explains that the energy can be electrifying in the showroom with different groups of buyers ranging from the smallest one person design firms and mom and pop stores to the very largest mattress/ bedding retailers in the business. “There is always something new, something different to draw in the buyers,” says Jones. “This market presents an extensive cross section of all types of innovations and technologies from various mattresses, support systems, foams, textiles, heating and cooling technologies as well as furniture, top-of-bed and foundation or under-the-bed accessories. “There is always something new, unique, cutting-edge and different in our showroom.”

New exhibitor Kaymed, the Ireland-based mattress and foam producer is emerging as a leader in technologies that measure and fit consumers to sleep products. The company’s diagnostic systems feature patented science and use modern consumer devices, that are accurate and effective – yet easy for retailers to adopt. Kaymed will showcase one diagnostic system for mattress recommendation and another for pillow recommendation. Both systems capture the relevant consumer body characteristics to enable an accurate selection and come with sister devices to measure the characteristics of products sold with the system. Kaymed is making it very easy and quick for retailers to bring their technologies onto their shop floors.

Kaymed believes now is the era of sleep diagnostics systems. Bricks and mortar retailers have to compete hard against digital merchants with even better retail experiences to provide consumers with compelling reasons to leave the couch and come in-store. The systems are proven to increase sales performance and are now used in stores across Europe and Asia.

Muller Textiles, also a new exhibitor, is the global leader in 3-D spacer fabrics. The company is a 4th generation family-owned company based in Germany. Muller is excited to launch the company’s 3Mesh™ brand of technical textiles to the US Home furnishings industry in the SSA Showroom at the World Market. Muller has built the 3Mesh™ product line on two primary platforms: Maximized Breathability and Optimized Pressure Distribution. As North American Sales Manager, Nate Cangemi, explains, “ One of our primary objectives for exhibiting in Las Vegas is to educate the market about spacer fabrics. Our 3Mesh™ product line is designed for in-bed application, both as support and comfort. We invite retailers and manufacturers to come see the next step in the evolution of mattress breathability at our space in the Specialty Sleep Association showroom, C-1565.

Four returning exhibitors have reported that they will be featuring new products:

Contour Products is an innovative leader in the consumer health, support and wellness category. Since the introduction of the company’s product in 1991, Contour has emerged as a worldwide distributor of solutions-based comfort & support products. At Las Vegas Market Winter 2017, Countour will be featuring the Mattress Genie Incline Sleep System; adjustable support and comfort for any mattress.

Danican® will feature the company’s new 3D flo™ bedding program which features pillows, mattress toppers and a mattress. Mattresses sport hybrid construction of pocketed spring coils and memory foam core, encased in Danican’s specialized 3-dimensional 100% TENCEL®, 3D-string fabric construction to encase this entire new line of bedding. 3D flo™ mattress toppers are a 3” combination of top layer memory foam and a firmer bottom layer, all wrapped up in the same supple TENCEL® cover. The result is greater comfort for the sleeper caused by increased weight distribution due to lowered pressure points on the body – AND increased ventilation during slumber. Pillows include the 3D flo™ ELECT and 3D floTM FLEX designs which cater to both the side sleeper and a flexible option for more flexible [side, back, and tummy] sleepers. All 3D flo™ items are trimmed in red, white & blue webbed piping for bold appeal on the sales floor. Due to popular demand, all Danican® mattresses are vacuum and roll packed for easy distribution and storage.

Danican is also very upbeat about announcing a European contemporary showroom merger, for the first time showing for Germany’s IQ-Bed celebrating a 5-year anniversary for Scandinavian/American Danican®. These innovative products will be showcased in the SSA showroom. Danican® (mattresses/pillows) and IQ-Bed (beds/bed frames) are pairing up at this market to bring dealers the best product designs of this niche market – with all the European-quality retailers and their customers have come to expect.

Thomashilfen, North America – This January Thomashilfen will launch the company’s new Thevo Pillow. The versatile Thevo Pillow compliments the benefits of the Thevo Bed by providing further support to the head and neck. The three part uniquely designed Thevo Pillow can be inverted to create a two-part pillow, providing targeted support to the neck and vertebrae at the top of the spine, and giving anatomic support in every position. Also, just as with the Thevo Bed cover, the Thevo Pillow is fully washable. This scientifically designed and tested anatomic pillow is expected to retail at $34.99

This last year Thomashilfen expanded their brand with the launch of Thevo Bed Sleep System, a mattress-frame combination designed to improve overnight rejuvenation by stimulating the nerves in the spinal column for full-body recovery, alleviating aches and pain through MiS Micro-Stimulation®. The launch of Thevo Beds to the consumer industry was no surprise, as Thomashilfen’s German engineering is backed by 60 years of sleep studies, user reviews, and a history of innovation in the medical industry, the proven product is now available to the consumer. Thomashilfen achieved partnerships with several internationally acclaimed ecommerce retailers, and now Thevo Beds can be purchased through Sam’s Club (www.samsclub.com), Wayfair Canada (www.wayfair.ca), Houzz Marketplace (www.houzz.com).

Silver Products: Building upon the explosive growth of the adjustable bed category, W Silver Products will be expanding its comprehensive line of adjustable bed bases with key improvements and new product introductions. New models will be introduced in the company’s Silver Series line, and the company will also be updating their wireless remote controls in their Gold Series to a more modern remote design. W. Silver will also be introducing their new Stormer Folding Foundation.

For more information on the Specialty Sleep Association (SSA) Showroom C-1565, or BEDFAX.org, contact

Tambra Jones , SSA Executive Director at: ssadirector2013@gmail.com

or

Dale T. Read, President of the SSA at: daler@marketingarmgrp.com

www.sleepinformation.org

www.BEDFAX.org

###