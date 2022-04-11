Dave Talks “Inside Track” with Gerry Borreggine

Dave Perry talks to Gerry Borreggine about his new video series, “Inside Track”, which aims to help retailers better connect with consumers.

Transcript

Dave Perry

Hey, Dave Perry. I’m at the Las Vegas market with Gerry Borreggine and you have a new retail-focused feature called Inside Track. Give us the Inside Track on Inside Track.

Gerry Borreggine

The Inside Track is a video series that we’re doing and we’re directing it to retailers. And the concept of it is to help retailers share information, share tips, even a few tricks, perhaps with retailers that help them build rapport with their customers. And the premise of the series is as you increase rapport with the consumer, your ability to make the sale increases in direct proportion to that report you build to finally you hit the apex of that point. And that’s the point of sale where you make the sale.

Dave Perry

So love the concept. What’s an example maybe of a tip that retailers should think about?

Gerry Borreggine

One of the series episodes is going to be curb appeal. OK. Realtors talk about curb appeal. You know, what does a property look like from the curb when they drive up with a potential buyer or the property overrun with weeds or the shutters hanging off? What does your store look like from the curb? If a consumer comes up, parks their car in the parking lot and looks at your facade. Is it appealing? Curb appeal is really important to the retail store.

Dave Perry

Love that. Well, thanks for that. And good luck with the series. Yeah, that’s how we do it.