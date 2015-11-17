Spreading the mattress recycling word

The Mattress Recycling Council has been busy keeping mattresses out of landfills and spreading the word about what its staff does.
Here’s an idea of what it has been up to:
- In Connecticut, the site of the first statewide mattress-recycling program, MRC has launched a series of public service announcements.
- In September, MRC provided a two-day mattress collection event at the Connecticut Live Green! festival in Norwalk, Connecticut.
- MRC is working on plans to partner with a transporter to offer free mattress collection for apartment residents in Hartford, Connecticut, in conjunction with America Recycles Day on Nov. 15. This is especially important for these residents because they do not have access to curbside bulky waste disposal.
- MRC has translated some of its compliance and customer education materials into Spanish. These materials can be found at www.mattressrecyclingcouncil.org.