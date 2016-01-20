Spring Air 90th Anniversary Products and Events Headline at Market

News release

90th ANNIVERSARY PRODUCTS, EVENTS AND NEW, ‘REDEFINED’ CHATTAM & WELLS COLLECTION

LEAD SPRING AIR’S LAS VEGAS MARKET CHARGE

BOSTON Jan. 20, 2016— Spring Air® International will commemorate its 90th birthday during the Las Vegas Market, launching a 90th Anniversary bed collection dressed in contemporary tuxedo looks, plus a number of themed promotions, contests, advertising and in-store materials all aimed at driving the celebration throughout 2016.

To ring in the event early during the market, the company will serve champagne, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on opening- day Sunday during a gala birthday party in its showroom (B-1126), which is open to all retailers and media members.

Also on its market agenda, Spring Air is introducing what it describes as an “uncompromising redefinition” of one of the industry’s first true luxury bedding brands, Chattam & Wells®.

“This is a very exciting time for us,” said company president Rick Robinson. “After 90 years, it’s befitting that we’re launching simultaneously not only a new line of promotional anniversary beds, but also one of the finest mattress collections in Spring Air’s history.”

Spring Air Celebrates ‘90 Years of Consumer Trust’

Spring Air has developed a new, three-bed 90th Anniversary collection in a choice of firm, plush or Eurotop comfort, expected to retail from $799 to $999 (Q).

The models feature a zoned, encased-coil base construction plus an additional micro encased-coil layer, creating an unusually high coil count design. Offered in factory-select upholstery layers like latex or memory foam, the beds also will include a unique cooling fabric.

Outfitted in black, silver and white with coordinating top-of-bed accessories, the anniversary beds have the sharp, high-contrast look of elegant formal wear.

“This program is aggressively priced and designed to stand out prominently on store floors,” Robinson noted. “Most important, it really gives our factories the freedom and the ability to fine tune comfort preferences to their local markets.

“With all of the celebratory plans and materials we’ve developed for 2016, we expect the 90th Anniversary collection will be promoted across the country all year long,” he said.

Closely tied to its brand position statement “Trusted by millions since 1926,” Spring Air has themed its birthday celebration “90 Years of Consumer Trust.” The party is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Chattam & Wells: ‘Redefined and Uncompromising’

Originally introduced in 1997, the new Chattam & Wells collection is the result of more than a year of “re-thinking and re-designing the brand with strong input from women, particularly Millennials,” Robinson said.

“Our objective was not to recreate the former line but to completely redefine it in today’s terms. The outcome is a new Chattam & Wells series that offers true luxury and fashion as defined by a new generation.”

In developing the collection, Spring Air asked dozens of retailers on two continents to identify what constitutes “luxury” in their markets. The company also studied what today’s affluent female of 25+ years is looking for, not only in a mattress but in the world of fashion overall.

According to Robinson, Spring Air further researched several global fashion leaders including the popular lifestyle brand of Kate Spade®, which provided inspiration. A multiple award-winner for its accessory, home and fashion designs, the Kate Spade brand is recognized for sleek shapes, graphic prints and casual sophistication, resulting in fresh, modern looks.

“The collaboration of licensee and corporate marketing resources on this project has been outstanding,” Robinson noted. Jennie Schuh, director of marketing at Spring Air-California, worked closely with the corporate marketing team to help capture a luxury look for Chattam & Wells with similar fresh, modern overtones and great Millennial appeal.

The five-model collection, which features multiple coil designs and is set to retail starting at $2,000 (Q), is dressed in rich, contemporary upholstery fabrics in both solids and prints. The palette brings together muted taupes, grays, silvers and ivories, all of which work to set off the brushed steel Chattam & Wells label at the foot of each bed.

Positioned above the brand name on each metal label is the crown design that was part of the original logo.

The beds incorporate latex, thick Joma wool layers, cotton fabrics and many other natural materials. The top panel is quilted and features genuine button tufting.

Foundations for the new line include heavy-duty, 18-slat wood designs to provide extra support and durability.

“These products far surpass the quality and craftsmanship that have always been the hallmark of the Chattam & Wells brand,” Robinson said. “Every aspect of each bed—both inside and out—was held to an uncompromising standard.

“Building any one of the 2016 Chattam models requires new machinery and new skill sets, but the finished product is well worth the effort.”

The coordinating top-of-bed accessories include a branded, solid foot protector with a hidden spec card; framed pillow shams supported by a bolster featuring large shell-like buttons, and a branded, decorative pillow in the same print fabric as the beds’ side panels.

When delivered, Chattam & Wells customers will notice that the mattress, prior to any other wrapping or packaging materials, is stored in a gray muslin bag. Attached to the mattress is a Welcome Kit enclosed in another gray muslin bag, which is imprinted with the brand’s crown design.

Among other contents, the kit contains a personal note signed by the bed’s craftsman, lavender sachet for its relaxation benefits, and suggestions on how to convert a bedroom into a true sleep haven.

“The 2016 Chattam & Wells collection offers ‘the best of the best’ and every amenity of luxury,” Robinson said. “The overall look is of a very fine piece of contemporary furniture for your home.”

Spring Air is a Top 5 recognized U.S. bedding brand among consumers on an aided basis. The company has 11 North American factories and operates in 33 countries across the globe.

Founded in 1926, Spring Air helps retailers drive business while leveraging the reputation for trust and integrity inspired by its iconic name.

