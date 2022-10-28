Spring Air Adds Old West Mattress as New Licensee

Spring Air International has signed Old West Mattress in Denver, one of the leading independent producers in the western region, as its final U.S. licensee, with the company handling sales and manufacturing in Colorado, New Mexico and Kansas. The deal gives Spring Air 100-percent national coverage, with 13 domestic licensees serving customers coast to coast.

Nick Bates, president of Spring Air

​“This transaction solidifies Spring Air as the leading licensee network in the United States. No other brand has the ability to service retailers as we do, with as many factories, sales professionals and distribution opportunities,” said Nick Bates, president of Spring Air. “Old West is one of the most respected names in the country, so we are very pleased that they chose our group. They saw the value in our brands, product designs and innovation as a means to grow their business.”

​Old West has built its reputation around quality and service, particularly its craftsmanship of luxury mattresses, according to the news release.

“We have made higher-end, luxury products a bigger part of our portfolio, and joined Spring Air because of the great work they have done in that segment of the business, particularly with Chattam & Wells,” said Lester L. Mesner, chief executive officer of Old West. “The design and construction is excellent, but equally as important is the investment they have made in branding and marketing support for its licensees and our dealers.”

​The deal with Old West comes on the heels of Spring Air, which is based in Woburn, Massachusetts, signing Compass Bedding Products in Tallahassee, Florida.