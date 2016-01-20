Spring Air Chattam & Wells ‘Throne’ Bed Has European Grandeur

NEWS RELEASE

Spring Air Brings European-Style Grandeur to Las Vegas Market

With Chattam & Wells ‘Throne’ Bed

BOSTON—Simultaneous with the company’s 90th Anniversary and the North American launch of a new 2016 Chattam & Wells collection in Las Vegas, Spring Air will showcase at market a dramatic and “uber luxurious” international version of the Chattam & Wells brand titled The Throne.

Designed and developed by Massindo Group, Spring Air’s Southeast Asia licensee, the Chattam & Wells Throne model was inspired by the golden era of European kingdoms between the 16th and 18th centuries and has been named “2016 International Bed of the Year” by Spring Air.

The Throne bed is available to retailers worldwide and will be displayed throughout the market in the front window of Spring Air’s B-1126 showroom. The mattress is expected to retail in U.S. dollars at $17,000 (king size only). The complete ensemble with headboard is priced to retail at $29,900.

“This is the largest global product introduction in Spring Air history,” noted company president Rick Robinson. “More than a year ago, Spring Air Southeast Asia and Massindo Group accepted the challenge to create a product that would have ‘no equal’ in the worldwide luxury market.”

Heading up the overseas project were president director Jeffri Massie and Silvia Kho, the company’s design director.

The Throne, which evokes the all-out extravagance and ultra-luxurious lives of Europe’s kings and queens, features more than 10,000 encased coils embodied in six layers of springs of various sizes and heights, which are divided into 14 zones.

Atop the support system are comfort layers that include latex from Belgium and gel-infused memory foam, as well as many natural ingredients like cashmere, wool, silk and horse hair.

The bed’s custom-designed cover combines a water-and-stain repellent knitted fabric from Belgium, a high quality satin fabric, plus genuine leather and suede.

The Throne will be shown with an elaborate, Baroque-style mahogany headboard and a leather-covered step stool. Attached at the foot is a 24-carat gold-coated emblem with Swarovski crystals.

“Epitomizing the furniture and decor that one would find in France’s Versailles Palace more than 300 years ago,” Massie explained, “our objective in creating the Chattam & Wells Throne was to offer to select consumers of today a unique, handcrafted mattress set well worthy of the kings and queens of old.”

The Massindo Group was founded in 1983 by the William Massie family and became a Spring Air licensee in 2001.

Spring Air is a Top 5 recognized U.S. bedding brand among consumers on an aided basis. The company has 11 North American factories and operates in 33 countries across the globe.

Founded in 1926, Spring Air helps retailers drive business while leveraging the reputation for trust and integrity inspired by its iconic name.

