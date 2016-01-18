News release

SPRING AIR® HOSTING 90TH ANNIVERSARY COCKTAIL PARTY

ON OPENING DAY OF LAS VEGAS MARKET

Celebration to include AmEx Dining Card Giveaways

BOSTON Jan. 18, 2016—Commemorating its 90th anniversary during the Las Vegas market, Spring Air® International is hosting a celebratory cocktail party on opening-day Sunday, Jan. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The birthday event, open to all retailers and media members, will be held in Spring Air’s B-1126 showroom, where champagne, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

The company also will be giving away $200 American Express® dining cards to 10 lucky retailers who attend.

“We’re also marking this point in our history with the introduction of a new 90th Anniversary bed collection, which will be dressed in dramatic tuxedo looks,” said company president Rick Robinson.

“We’ve developed a number of themed promotions, contests, ad concepts and in-store materials to drive the celebration throughout 2016.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Rick Robinson 617-884-2300

rrobinson@springair.com OR

Susan Ebaugh 630-377-2424

sebaugh@lillymanagement.com

###