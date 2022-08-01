Spring Air Extends South Korean Licensing Agreement

Woburn, Massachusetts-based Spring Air International will continue its licensing agreement with South Korean bedding manufacturer BMB Co., Ltd, until 2030, granting the licensee the rights to Spring Air’s mattress manufacturing and sales in Korea for another eight years. The two companies have been working together since 2009.

“BMB has been a great partner with us in expanding our business in the country for the past 13 years. They have done a wonderful job with a variety of our brands during that time,” said Nick Bates, president of Spring Air. “U.S. brands continue to perform really well internationally and BMB is yet another example of our licensees who are either re-engaging with us for the future or expanding territories because they are doing so well with our brands.”

Currently, Spring Air is manufactured and sold in more than 34 countries around the world by 15 international licensees.

Established in 1997 as an OEM division of Hanax Co. Ltd, BMB Co., Ltd., has five business divisions in South Korea manufacturing brands such as Italian Home, Mikasa, Dondi Home, as well as Spring Air. Today the company sells its home furnishings products to department stores and agencies, as well as online and in big box stores across the Republic of Korea.

“At the time (of our initial agreement), we were looking for a well-established U.S. mattress partner that could impress our customers,” said Myeonggul Choi, managing director, BMB Co. Ltd. “Public awareness of the Spring Air brand in the Korean market was low, however people in the mattress industry were well aware of the famous brand from the U.S. We could feel the team had confidence and pride in this brand.”