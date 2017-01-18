Spring Air to Re-introduce Back Supporter Lines

News release written by Spring Air International and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

BOSTON—Following extensive trade and consumer research on fashion looks and fabric trends that appeal to various demographic groups, Spring Air® International is bringing to Las Vegas sweeping redesigns—inside and out—of its Back Supporter® and Sleep Sense™ (the “Ultimate Back Supporter”) collections.

At the same time, the producer is launching a new luxury Back Supporter Elite series, bringing to three the number of product lines carrying the flagship Back Supporter brand.

Involving more than 20 models, Spring Air’s three Back Supporter collections will incorporate new comfort and support components and will vaunt a broad array of on-trend upholstered furniture fabrics, colors and applications for the mattresses and top-of-bed treatments in each series.

“In both their feel and fashion aesthetics, our 2017 Back Supporter collections represent one of the most dramatic product presentations we’ve made in Las Vegas,” said company president Nick Bates.

“Having undertaken a range of research initiatives during the late summer and early fall months, the resulting directions reflect the myriad textures, styles and feels that will attract bed shoppers now and over the next several years.”

According to Bates, all three of the new Back Supporter lines recognize the longstanding Spring Air design tenet of zoning the mattress and using unique comfort materials to relieve pressure to the body.

The starting 2017 Back Supporter collection offers 10 models from $599 to $999 (Q), most of which are available in a choice of comfort. This opening series, which continues to use a three-zoned spring unit, now features upgraded materials in the upholstery layers like gel, memory foams and new foams that perform like memory foam but are temperature-negative.

The collection will be available in two top-of-bed treatments that employ specific hues, textures and applications using today’s trend color, gray. Both treatments use a

3-D white, ultra-soft stretch knit top panel but showcase different bolster, foot protector and logo designs—all achieved with various furniture fabric combinations and embroidery techniques.

“It was time to re-introduce our flagship brand,” Bates noted, “and while we took some direction from our popular 90th Anniversary beds, we were inspired by a more modern, simple yet striking rendition of the brand.”

For the new, four-model luxury Back Supporter Elite series—set to retail from $999 up to $1,699 (Q)—Spring Air is introducing a proprietary, five-zone innerspring designed with narrow, encased coils around the perimeter for extra edge support and different coil sizes and gauges through the middle of the unit.

Every model in the Elite line features 100 percent natural Talalay latex plus other premium comfort layers including memory foam. Several of the models will be offered in a choice of comfort.

The unique aesthetic for Back Supporter Elite is achieved through a combination of highly textured furniture fabrics in tan and taupe tones. The beds bring together both open- and closed-patterned fabrics in complementary colors and employ embroidery applications of their own.

Back Supporter Elite mattresses also feature the white 3-D stretch knit on the top panel and use a foundation upholstered in a complementary, textured, charcoal-hued furniture fabric. This same fabric is used on every foundation in the starting series.

“This is a richly dressed premium product that will distinguish itself on any retail floor,” Bates noted. “The new 2017 Back Supporter Elite beds combine distinctive design and modern elegance with the powerful selling story of a unique new spring unit that’s exclusive to Spring Air.

“We believe retailers will be very impressed with the refined look and feel of these new upscale Back Supporter models.”

For its Sleep Sense “Ultimate Back Supporter” series—first launched in 2010—Spring Air has developed three all-foam specialty beds featuring Talalay latex with infused copper, an effective antibacterial element.

These new models, together with four other hybrid beds that use the company’s original, patented multi-level spring unit, form a new seven-model Sleep Sense collection expected to retail from $1,299 to $1,999 (Q).

In addition to Talalay, Sleep Sense beds rely on a number of other luxury layers like visco and gel foams to affect their specific comfort feels. The 2017 line is dressed in a variety of textured upholstered furniture fabrics in blue and tan tones, connoting beach scenes and fresh sea breezes.

In its B-1126 showroom, Spring Air will show for the first time two new Back Supporter models and three new Sleep Sense beds on adjustable foundations. The producer also plans to showcase a Sleep Sense bed and a Back Supporter Elite model in its front windows.

Spring Air is a top 5 recognized bedding brand among consumers on an aided basis. The company has 11 North American factories and operates in more than 40 countries around the globe.

Founded in 1926, the producer helps retailers drive business while capitalizing on the reputation for trust and integrity inspired by its iconic name.

