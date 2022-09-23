Spring Air Redesigns Adjustable Bases to Resemble Furniture

Spring Air International is complementing its high-end Chattam & Wells line with the introduction of two adjustable bed bases modeled after traditional bedroom furniture, setting the bases apart from the majority of utilitarian, mechanical designs in the marketplace, and much more fitting for its luxury mattress collection.

The new adjustable bases are wrapped in Chattam & Wells’ signature, directional velvet fabric and Chesterfield pattern style. They are designed to look like classic furniture with wooden legs and other furniture-inspired details and are meant to coordinate with the line’s upholstered headboards for a unified, finished look. The overall mattress design, which features hand-tufted Belgian damasks and heavy self-welted tape along with the signature velvet was inspired by best-selling upholstered furniture fabrics used by a major specialty retailer.

“For too long, there has been a disconnect in the luxury market with manufacturers selling adjustable bases that looked way to mechanical with exposed componentry,” said Nick Bates, president of Spring Air International, based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “No consumer wants to spend money for a beautiful luxury mattress and then put in on an erector set base.

The adjustable bases are designed to maintain the tailored appearance of a bed, regardless of the position, and are fully upholstered so that no mechanical parts are exposed when the head or the foot of the mattress is raised. The bases retail for queen are $1,999 and $3,599, with the step-up version a wall-hugger design that ensures the nightstand stays within reach when the head of the mattress is adjusted.

“We needed to upgrade the offering with a finished adjustable base that looked as good as the mattress placed on top of it,” Bates said. “With these new bases, consumers no longer have to sacrifice looks for comfort.”