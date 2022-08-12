Spring Air Signs Florida Licensing Agreement With New Deal, Only Three Open Territories Remain In U.S.

NEWS RELEASE

WOBURN, Mass. –Top 20 U.S. bedding manufacturer Spring Air International has inked a licensing deal with Compass Bedding Products for the State of Florida, closing an important gap in the company’s nationwide footprint. Only three states—Colorado, New Mexico and Kansas—now remain, with one dozen licensees effectively serving the country from coast to coast.

“To achieve the incredible sales goals that we’ve set for ourselves, there has never been any question that we must achieve 100 percent national visibility,” said Nick Bates, president of Spring Air. “Florida has long been a critical piece of the puzzle for us, with its huge population and premier retail chains. It is a market where we have not had an in-state licensee for almost five years. With this agreement, we are positioned exactly where we need to be with a brand-new facility outfitted with top-notch equipment and an all-new, high-powered sales team.”

Located in Tallahassee, Compass Bedding Products is an arm of Twin Oaks Facilities International, a group of synergistic manufacturing businesses led by John McEachern, president. This is the company’s first licensing deal.

“The partnership between Compass Bedding and Spring Air is a natural fit for our business model which includes our own trucking company and warehousing in addition to state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities,” he said.

Indeed, an entirely new entity, “Compass Bedding Products is positioned to be the leading full-service bedding solutions provider in Florida right out of the gate,” McEachern continued. “The Spring Air name is legendary, and their expansive product lineup, which ranges from the value-priced Comfort Flex to Chattam & Wells at the high end of the line, sets the stage for us to effectively service the needs of any dealer, large or small, throughout the entire State. In partnering with Spring Air, we have created a winning combination for retailers and consumers across Florida for many years to come.”

Ricky Riley

According to McEachern, bedding industry veteran Ricky Riley will lead Compass Bedding Products as the company’s recently named chief executive officer. Riley formerly served as a regional director for Corsicana, managing five plants on the East Coast, and as a vice president of operations for Capital Bedding based in Tupelo, Mississippi, in addition to his most recent post at MD Mattress in Ennis, Texas. Production at the new company is expected to begin on August 1 and Spring Air will be Compass Bedding’s sole brand.

Said Bates, “The opening of Compass is an exciting development for us, the bedding industry, and the State of Florida. “With the Spring Air label behind them, this new team will be able to create the go-to-market strategy necessary to get in front of all of the State’s retailers. This is a group of executives that is hungry and looking to grow, and that is exactly what we look for in awarding any license.”

The Colorado and New Mexico territories still remain open for in-state manufacturers. Retailers in those states are currently being served by other Spring Air licensees.

Founded in 1926, Woburn, Massachusetts-based Spring Air International is a Top 20 U.S. bedding manufacturer and widely recognized consumer brand. The company boasts of its ability to service retail customers from north to south and coast to coast in the U.S. and is produced in nearly 50 countries through its international network. The company is committed to helping retailers drive business while leveraging its reputation for trust and integrity inspired by its name.