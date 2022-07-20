Spring Air to Launch “Dura-Last” Collection Heavy-Duty Performance Brand will Offer 3 Models

Las Vegas News Release

Woburn, Mass. – Top 20 U.S. bedding manufacturer Spring Air International is betting “big” on a new brand with the introduction of Dura-Last, a mattress collection specifically designed for consumers looking for ultra-durable mattresses.

Crafted using super-durable components, Dura-Last is a heavy-duty performance brand built to last, aimed at shoppers who are concerned about mattress durability.

“We have created Dura-Last to address the needs of consumers across the country who have experienced mattresses that have broken down and failed them in the past,” said Nick Bates, president of Spring Air. “The time is right to introduce these products not just because the population overall is getting heavier and needs more durable options. As we see continue to see costs rise in our industry, many suppliers will look for ways to value-engineer their mattresses, and that will only exacerbate the issue. Consumers of every body type need quality mattresses that will stand the test of time and the timing could not be better for dealers searching for a solution.”

Incorporating 1872 edge-to-edge coil units, three Dura-Last models in a choice of comfort levels—extra firm, lux firm and euro-top—will be shown. Cool-to-the-touch fabrics and copper-infused memory foam contribute to the beds’ durability and recovery, while unique tufting with zoned support in the center third of the beds allows for better adjusting on an electric base. Retails for the new models range from $1,899 to $2,199.

Founded in 1926, Woburn, Massachusetts-based Spring Air International is a Top 20 U.S. bedding manufacturer and widely recognized consumer brand. The company boasts its ability to service retail customers from north to south and coast to coast in the U.S. and is produced in nearly 50 countries through its international network. The company is committed to helping retailers drive business while leveraging its reputation for trust and integrity inspired by its name. For more information, visit www.springair.com.