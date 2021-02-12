Spring Air’s Northeast Licensee Moving Into New Facility

One-story factory will enhance efficiencies to better serve retail customers

U.S. Bedding, Spring Air International’s Northeast licensee, will relocate its factory in Fall River, Massachusetts, to a nearby new facility in the first quarter of this year.

The company is moving from a three-story facility to a 136,000-square-foot, one-story factory that will enhance efficiencies, improve workflow and feature new production equipment, according to a news release. The building, a former Sam’s Club warehouse that is being retrofitted, has five loading docks and easy access to Interstate 195.

The company, founded in 2002, joined the Spring Air licensee network in 2019.

“In just two short years, we have expanded the Spring Air line in the region and are very excited about the additional opportunities for growth the new facility provides us. The enhancements in efficiency, additional production capabilities and logistic advantages will help us keep up with the increased industry demand we are experiencing, and we are looking forward to continuing to grow our business with our customers in the Northeast,” said David Nguyen, president of U.S. Bedding.

U.S. Bedding, based in Woburn, Massachusetts, sells Spring Air products to furniture stores, boutique hotels, design companies and e-commerce retailers throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.