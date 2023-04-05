SSB Unveils New Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress

Serta Simmons Bedding has added a new mattress to its Tuft & Needle collection. Now the company has launched the Mint Hybrid Mattress, featuring advanced cooling technology, a removable and washable cover, and a new look.

“At Serta Simmons Bedding, we are constantly evolving our product lines to add new features that meet sleepers’ needs,” said Taylor Beckstead, vice president of marketing. “This year, across our portfolio of brands, we are bringing significant newness to the market.”

That “newness” includes the Mint Hybrid bed, which builds on the original Mint mattress and features the brand’s signature adaptive foam technology infused with ceramic cooling gel and heat-wicking graphite. In addition, the mattress contains individually wrapped springs for motion control, as well as nanocoils for support and pressure relief.

Updates to the Mint Hybrid include:

New cooling technology — For those who sleep hot, SSB has enhanced the cooling technology in the Mint Hybrid by integrating a diamond-infused memory foam layer that pulls heat away from the body, according to a news release. This new layer works alongside the cooling gel in the adaptive foam to provide additional cooling relief; it replaces the pillow top layer that was used in the previous model.

Removeable and washable cover — In response to consumer demand, SSB is bringing its machine-washable top cover — first introduced by Tuft & Needle with the Mint mattress last year — to its hybrid model for the first time.

New aesthetics — The Mint Hybrid mirrors the style of other mattresses in the Tuft & Needle portfolio, incorporating the brand’s trademark mint accents for a more united look across the assortment.

Available on TuftandNeedle.com, at Tuft & Needle retail stores and through retail partners, the Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress has a medium plush feel and is designed for all sleep positions. It is available for $1,995 (queen).