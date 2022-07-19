Standard Fiber Opens New Las Vegas Showroom

Better servicing its growing retail, mattress, hospitality, and pet product customer base

Las Vegas News Release

July 19, 2022; Burlingame, CA – Furthering its commitment to its growing mattress business and the future of the home textiles market, Standard Fiber has opened a new permanent showroom in Las Vegas. The 2,500 square foot space, which the company has been preparing ahead of Las Vegas Market taking place this July 24-28, is located at the Las Vegas World Market, Suite C1575 at 455 S Grand Central Parkway.

“As one of the world’s largest suppliers to the home textile and furniture markets, we felt it was important to have an established and permanent showroom in Las Vegas where many of our customers come to do business,” said Chad Altbaier, Standard Fiber CCO. “We look forward to meeting with prospects and customers across each of the distribution channels that we serve at the upcoming Las Vegas market”

Standard Fiber invites Las Vegas Market visitors to stop by and view its new sleep solutions highlighting the company’s textiles and material technologies, which are divided into five Elements of Sleep – Wellness, Comfort, Protection, Design, and Sustainability. New product innovations include:

Biobased Antimicrobial Treatment – EPA approved, 100% biobased antimicrobial topical fabric treatment developed to prevent and remove odor molecules and microbes that are ever-present in today’s harsh environment.

– EPA approved, 100% biobased antimicrobial topical fabric treatment developed to prevent and remove odor molecules and microbes that are ever-present in today’s harsh environment. Compostable Packaging Solutions – Packaging made from starchy plants as a more sustainable alternative to vinyl and other plastic bags.

– Packaging made from starchy plants as a more sustainable alternative to vinyl and other plastic bags. glassFRee solutions – Offering a variety of glass free fire-retardant solutions that are antimony free and aid in passing 16 CFR Part 1633.

Offering a variety of glass free fire-retardant solutions that are antimony free and aid in passing 16 CFR Part 1633. EcoSpun™ Fibers + Yarns – EcoSpun™ reduces the persistence of textile pollution in the environment by allowing synthetic (plastic-based) fibers to behave more like natural fibers when they become environmental pollutants.

– EcoSpun™ reduces the persistence of textile pollution in the environment by allowing synthetic (plastic-based) fibers to behave more like natural fibers when they become environmental pollutants. H2ecO™ Textile Finishing Process – A collection of printing, dying, bleaching and finishing process that uses no, or very little, water.

– A collection of printing, dying, bleaching and finishing process that uses no, or very little, water. weaveRIGHT® Technology – A patented weaving process that unites 100% cotton loops with performance fibers to provide accelerated drying time, enhanced absorbency, and more durability while maintaining freshness and softness.

– A patented weaving process that unites 100% cotton loops with performance fibers to provide accelerated drying time, enhanced absorbency, and more durability while maintaining freshness and softness. Adjustable Comfort – Customize your sleep with many of our unique constructions providing both innovative pillow and mattress cover solutions.

– Customize your sleep with many of our unique constructions providing both innovative pillow and mattress cover solutions. Outdoor Comfort – All-season outdoor comfort products that look great and can be used anywhere.

Standard Fiber will also be discussing its latest corporate initiatives that include its new SmarTrak Global Order Tracking System, an industry-leading portal that gives customers real-time visibility of their order status and location, and its Carbon Offset Program to minimize its environmental impact.

About Standard Fiber | Standard Fiber was founded in 1998 with one goal in mind – to deliver exceptional bedding products and customer service at the lowest costs possible. In doing so, they became the first bedding company to combine U.S.-based product design, customer service, and technology with the cost benefits and manufacturing capabilities that are best achieved throughout Asia. Today, Standard Fiber works hand-in-hand with its customers – manufacturers, distributors, and digitally-native brands – to supply fabric, components, and fully-manufactured textile productsto the home textile, mattress, hospitality, healthcare and pet markets with the aim of delivering innovative and sustainable solutions consumers want, at the competitive prices they need. With offices and staff in the U.S., UK, China, India & Pakistan, Standard Fiber is a global leader in home bedding products and textile manufacturing, and one of the largest producers of utility bedding products in the world.