Stearns & Foster Celebrates Record Year for Sales and Previews Plans to Go Big in 2017

On the Strength of the 2016 Redesigned Stearns & Foster® Mattress Line-Up, Including the New Reserve Collection, Stearns & Foster Looks to Increase Retailer Presence in 2017

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2017 – The launch of Stearns & Foster’s 2016 redesigned mattress line-up, including the new Reserve Collection, led to a record year of growth for the luxury brand. Consumer response was overwhelmingly positive and retailers are calling the new mattress line-up “the strongest line ever made.” Behind the success of 2016 was a fully-integrated marketing campaign designed to surround the consumer while driving retail traffic and demand. The brand was also joined by home design expert Jonathan Scott, who was able to inspire consumers to redesign their bedroom retreats with Stearns & Foster in mind.

“For a brand that was established in 1846, it’s gratifying to see that after 170 years we are still the industry leader in comfort, quality and craftsmanship,” said Scott Thompson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tempur Sealy. “Stearns & Foster saw great success in 2016, proven by the brand’s record year and successful campaign with Jonathan Scott. In 2017, we look forward to continuing the legacy of ‘Crafting the World’s Finest Bed.’”

In 2016, the redesigned mattress line-up was supported with a fully-integrated marketing campaign, which included a first-ever national TV campaign, and a successful “Redesign Your Retreat” campaign that featured TV star Jonathan Scott.

Under the Redesign Your Retreat campaign, Stearns & Foster teamed up with Scott to deliver bedroom décor inspiration to consumers with the luxurious Stearns & Foster mattress as the centerpiece. Challenged by the brand to design three master bedroom suites that would encourage consumers to place a Stearns & Foster bed at the center, Scott created three distinct styles – Edgy Glam, Mid-Century Modern and Transitional – inspired by the redesigned mattress line-up.

To continue the momentum into 2017, Stearns & Foster will re-invest in national advertising to drive traffic to dealers and will respond to consumers’ enthusiasm for design-focused content by amplifying the brand’s social and digital channels. More consumers are now considering Stearns & Foster products when looking to purchase a mattress; in 2016 brand search was up 200 percent. Additionally, record placements with retailers in 2016 drove an increase for more units in 2017. The brand also enjoyed a record shipment the week over Labor Day – one of the key mattress-buying holidays.

Dealer Reactions

Dealers have been extremely receptive to the new product line stating:

“The Stearns & Foster mattresses are the easiest mattresses I have ever sold. I never have to even say a word.”

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is the world’s largest bedding provider. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company’s brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including TEMPUR®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy®, Sealy Posturepedic® and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800- 805-3635.

