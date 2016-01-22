Stearns & Foster Reserve Collection Debuts at Las Vegas Market

NEWS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2016 – Stearns & Foster® announced today a new chapter in the brand’s history with the debut of its redesigned mattress line-up, including the launch of the new Reserve Collection. Available for viewing in the Stearns & Foster showroom at the 2016 Las Vegas Furniture Market, the product line features a new evolution of premium mattresses, including innovative enhancements to the existing Estate, Lux Estate and Lux Estate Hybrid Collections and the brand new Reserve Collection.

“Stearns & Foster is focused on delivering one thing – the finest beds made with superior craftsmanship,” said Scott Thompson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tempur Sealy. “The Reserve Collection demonstrates our ability to innovate and evolve, as we listen closely and respond to the desires of our consumers and retail partners. We look forward to welcoming our treasured partners this week in Las Vegas and sharing the new Reserve Collection with them.”

National Advertising

2016 will feature first-time national television advertising for Stearns & Foster, including full 360-degree integrated marketing plans designed to surround the consumer and drive retail traffic and demand.

2016 Evolving Design and Enhanced Aesthetics

The Stearns & Foster® Estate, Lux Estate, Lux Estate Hybrid and new Reserve Collection set the highest bar for luxury mattresses. New upgrades to the Stearns & Foster 2016 portfolio, including the Reserve Collection, offer four exclusive features:

IntelliCoil® Advanced Coil Design

PrecisionEdge™ System

PrimaCool™ Performance Fabric

Advanced Adapt™ Foam

“We took a distinct, tailored direction toward evolving our Stearns & Foster product offering, resulting in unsurpassed innovation, quality, comfort and climate control to these world class mattresses,” said Thompson. “When developing the unique and different Advanced Adapt Foam, we partnered with our chemical engineers to create something that would give these mattresses that special ‘Stearns & Foster feel’ – it’s substantial & enveloping, but still responsive.”

Unveiling of the Ultimate Luxury Mattress

With three mattresses in the collection, the Reserve Collection includes top-of-the-line features that are not available anywhere else – such as the exclusive Hybrid Pillow Top featuring the Nano Comfort™ Quilt Layer. The innovative mattress top design delivers precise support, superior adaptability and light-as-air comfort unlike anything else. The specially engineered Nano Comfort™ Layer places thousands of super-small coils between layers of memory foam for durable and conforming support to help prevent the eventual sag associated with traditional pillowtops.

Quality of New Line-Up Allows for New Stearns & Foster Launch Frequency

Delivering the finest beds made with superior craftsmanship has given the Stearns & Foster team the opportunity to change its future launch frequency plans. The brand is so confident the quality and innovation behind the 2016 collection will continue to offer great value for years, the next Stearns & Foster launch won’t come for 36 months. In the past, the brand has launched new products every 24 months.

The brand is also confident that investing in advertising will drive traffic to dealers, as opposed to relying on frequent product news. Stearns & Foster retailers have also communicated that less frequent product launches will allow them better continuity in running their business.

For more information about Stearns & Foster, visit www.stearnsandfoster.com.

About Tempur Sealy

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is the world’s largest bedding provider. Tempur Sealy International develops, manufactures and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company’s brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy®, Sealy Posturepedic®, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635.

