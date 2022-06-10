Study Shows Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed Can Capture Sleep Data from Home

Sleep Number recently published a new study in the journal Sensors. The publication shows that SleepIQ technology, the operating system of the Sleep Number 360 smart bed, demonstrated strong correlations in measuring sleep data compared to traditional laboratory polysomnography (PSG), the current gold standard of measuring sleep.

PSG, however, is impractical to use longitudinally, and places a high burden on the user, according to the news release. The results of this study suggest the 360 smart bed may provide a reliable, longitudinal measurement of sleep quality, while enabling access to sleep data from the comfort of one’s home and from large populations for longer, continuous periods of time than what is feasible with PSG.

“This is an important step in validating the 360 smart bed for use in sleep research and is foundational to our purpose of improving the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep,” said Annie Bloomquist, chief innovation officer. “The scientific recognition of the comparative accuracy of our SleepIQ technology data means it could one day be used to help healthcare practitioners have a real-world, longitudinal view of their patients’ sleep health over time — something they’ve never had access to before.

SleepIQ technology is embedded into every 360 smart bed. Its proprietary algorithm gathers longitudinal biosignal and sleep data points from real-world sleepers. The smart bed’s sensors unobtrusively measure average heart rate and breathing rate, motion, temperature and more, allowing the bed to learn and evolve with each sleeper. Using an embedded ballistocardiograph (BCG), signal processing and machine learning, the smart bed provides real-time measurement of several sleep metrics, including duration and quality.

This study performed three analyses measured by SleepIQ technology against PSG: the ability to measure all-night heart rate and breathing rate; the sensitivity of the smart bed for detecting sleep and specificity to detect wake stages; and the measurement of all-night summary metrics including sleep efficiency, sleep onset latency, total sleep time and wake after sleep onset. The study included 45 participants aged 22–64 who slept one night in a laboratory setting and underwent simultaneous PSG and SleepIQ recordings.

“We’re excited by the potential of this research and our technology to develop new products, services and impactful partnerships,” said Faisal Mushtaq, chief technology officer. “We know the 360 smart bed delivers highly accurate monitoring and personalized insights, and we are confident the proven accuracy of SleepIQ technology is a steppingstone for greater health implications. Smart beds may eventually be able to identify healthcare — all from home.”