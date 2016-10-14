Subscribers to Sleep Savvy Share Questions, Thoughts and Even Poetry

BY MARY BEST

Sleep Savvy FREQUENTLY receives emails from readers who want to comment on a story, ask a few questions or share an idea. Here are a few recent ones:

“I have been reading Sleep Savvy for many years and quite often I see articles that I would like to run for advertising for my own store. Is this possible? Can I reprint them or put them on my web page? Thank you in advance for your help.”— Randy Van Ruler, Howards Home Furnishings, Waukon, Iowa

Yes, we welcome readers to share and reprint stories—with credit given to Sleep Savvy, of course! We also invite you to link to stories on our website, SleepSavvyMagazine.com, as well as tweet them.

“I have been reading my Sleep Savvy religiously for probably six or seven years now. The issues always seem to be chockfull of great information about what we do and how to help people get a great night’s sleep. I quite often save issues and highlight certain things from articles, but I have to say your piece on ‘Upping Your Game’ (July/August 2016 by Julie A. Palm) was the best article I’ve ever read in the magazine. Please keep up the good work.”— Wayne Terry, The Mattress Store, Thousand Oaks, California

“I look forward to reading every word of every article in Sleep Savvy the day it arrives in my mailbox. I manage a Mattress Depot USA store in Issaquah, Washington. It’s part of a 22 corporate store chain, with four franchise stores, as well. We take pride in being the largest locally owned chain in the state.

“At Mattress Depot USA, all sales staff post a minimum of 15 ads per day on Craig’s List. For one of mine, I chose to show off my ‘right-brained’ creative side by composing a little poem.”— Kenn Quinby, Mattress Depot USA, Issaquah, Washington

“If all night you’re tossing and turning

And you awaken with eyes a’burning

I’m here to let you know

What sleep specialists all been learning

It can be corrected for not much dough

We have mattresses priced just right

To help you sleep much better tonight

You actually live longer

And you’re much less grumpy

Sleeping on a mattress a little less lumpy

If gravity draws you to sags in the middle

Get a new mattress and pay so little

I’m in the store wondering where you’ve been

Give me a call, my name is Kenn”

If you have something to share, email me at mbest@sleepproducts.org. I look forward to hearing from you.