Rev Up Your Summertime Sales with a Big ol’ Party

Summertime is a great time for mattress sales. Of course, there are the long holiday weekends, but consumers also often have more time on their hands and like to get out and about in the nice weather and longer days.

Here are some ideas for pulling shoppers into your store between now and the official end of summer on Friday, Sept. 22.

* Sleepover:

Keep the store open late. Have your team dress in PJs. Play soothing music. Give away eye masks or lavender sachets.

* Fourth of July (for our readers in the States):

This is a no-brainer. Dress the store in red, white and blue. Crank up the patriotic tunes. Stock tubs with ice and cold drinks. Serve hot dogs, apple hand pies and ice cream.

* Canada Day (for our readers in Canada):

Festoon the store in red and white. Serve poutine and butter tarts. Have live music or a DJ.

* Food truck rally:

Invite a few food trucks to set up in your parking lot for a foodie festival—and prepare for crowds.

* Partner up:

Donations to food banks, blood banks and other charities dip in the summer as people travel and get out of their normal routines. Team up with a charity in your area that could use some extra attention and host an appropriate event together.

* Summer cool down:

Throw an ice cream (or snow cone) party and tout the cooling properties of your mattresses, pillows and linens.

* Back to school:

Encourage shoppers to donate school supplies while they shop for a new bed for their kid. Hand out tips for acclimating children to a good sleep routine before classes start.

* Labor Day for the laborers:

Do something different on this, the biggest selling weekend for many retailers. Reach out to the hardest workers in your community—teachers, first responders, farmers, whomever it might be. Encourage them to reward themselves with a new mattress or sheet set for all they do during the year. Give them a perk: Maybe memory foam slippers.

* Pillow fight:

Hold the biggest pillow fight your city has ever seen. Invite people to bring their old pillows and take out their frustrations in a fun, safe throw-down. At the end, they can trade in their beat-up pillow and pick out a perfect new one at your store.

The editors of sister publication BedTimes witnessed a really big pillow fight April 1 in Washington Square Park in New York and here’s the tweet to prove it: