Summer Reading List for Retailers

Pack these books for your next trip, business or pleasure
Summer is a perfect time to catch up on your reading. We’ve created a list of not-too-taxing books that will help you improve your skills and your business — and maybe spark a new idea or project. Download the audiobooks to your phone, add them to your tablet or order copies to take with you as you travel, whether that means a week at the beach or a long flight to the Las Vegas Market.
- “Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts” by Brené Brown. In this book, bestselling author Brené Brown gets to the core of what leadership is about — courage, but also empathy and connection. Brown shows you how to cultivate these traits and bravely lead, whether you have a formal management title or are just one of those people others seem to turn to for direction and guidance.
- “Every Tool’s a Hammer: Lessons from a Lifetime of Making” by Adam Savage. You probably know Adam Savage from the highly addictive and binge-worthy TV show MythBusters. In this book, he encourages everyone — not just artists and handy people — to nurture their creativity and make something — anything. Throughout, Savage shares anecdotes, interviews with creatives types and illustrations of some of his own projects. It’s inspiring!
- “How to Talk to Anyone: 92 Little Tricks for Big Success in Relationships” by Leil Lowndes. We all can benefit from learning new and better ways to communicate. In this book, Leil Lowndes offers easy-to-digest lists and tips for all sorts of situations, from making a good first impression to being more engaging at parties to speaking more effectively over the phone.
- “The Introvert’s Edge: How the Quiet and Shy Can Outsell Anyone” by Matthew Pollard with Derek Lewis. We think of successful salespeople as being extroverts — outgoing, gregarious, social — and of introverts as excelling in other roles. But “The Introvert’s Edge” shows how introverts can use their natural abilities and tendencies to stretch themselves to excel in sales roles.
- “The MVP Machine: How Baseball’s New Nonconformists Are Using Data to Build Better Players” by Ben Lindbergh and Travis Sawchik. OK, we admit this isn’t technically a business book in the usual sense, but it is a fascinating look at new ways data is changing this summer pastime. (The cover story of the July/August issue of Sleep Savvy is, in part, about how big data is changing retail, too.)
- “Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World” by David J. Epstein. After studying successful athletes, artists and others, Epstein finds that generalists — people who have many interests and skills — are more successful than highly focused specialists. He encourages readers to think more broadly, seek out a variety of experiences and embrace diverse perspectives. Epstein also is the author of the bestselling book “The Sports Gene.”
- “Super Thinking: The Big Book of Mental Models” by Gabriel Weinberg and Lauren McCann. Vexed by a big problem in the store? Unsure how to prioritize your to-do list? Want to ready your staff for change? This book makes problem-solving and decision-making fun. It pulls together mental models like Hanlon’s Razor, the 5 Whys and the Eisenhower Decision Matrix, all illustrated for easy understanding. Skim through the book on the beach and then take it back to the store to help you better manage and strategize.
- “Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines and Habits of Billionaires, Icons and World-Class Performers” by Timothy Ferriss. In this book, Tim Ferriss, business writer and podcast rock star, shares lessons, tips and tactics gleaned from celebrities, business leaders, athletes and others he’s interviewed on his podcast, “The Tim Ferriss Show.” Not a new release, but a perennial favorite.