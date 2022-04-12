Survey: February Was a Bounce-Back Month for Bedding

Retail report notes a mattress unit decline for the month but AUP growth sparked sales gain

February was a bounce-back month for mattress sales, a retail survey reveals.

Piper Sandler’s February Mattress Retailer Survey found that mattress retailers reported mean total sales growth of 7% in February, compared with a mean sales decline of 6% in January. A strong Presidents Day weekend sparked the February gains.

The New York-based firm, which surveys mattress retailers around the country each month, reported that total unit sales were down in February by a mean of 9%. But dollars were up on the strength of a 17% increase in the mean average unit price in February.

The strong Presidents Day performance, which saw retailers report a mean sales growth increase of 29% compared with the same three-day period last year, provided an “easy compare,” Piper Sandler said. A year ago, Presidents Day sales were negatively impacted by weather in many parts of the country, the firm added.

Recent feedback from retailers suggests “some sales softness in the last one to two weeks,” Piper Sandler said. “Early March sounds soft” it wrote in its report on the February mattress survey.

Piper Sandler also asked the retailers about their current inventory levels and found that 83% of retailers said their inventory levels in February were “about right.” “This suggests industry supply chains, which have been backlogged for more than a year, have largely caught up,” the firm said.

The retailers said they are estimating that their total sales growth in the first quarter of 2022 will be a mean of 4%. A month earlier, the retailers were expecting only a mean first-quarter increase of 1%. Piper Sandler said its analysis indicates that retailers “most likely expect strong March sales.”