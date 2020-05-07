Survey: Financial Worries Causing Sleep Loss

Sleep Savvy

Economic anxiety spikes during coronavirus pandemic as Americans see their incomes decline

Nearly one-third of Americans are losing sleep over financial worries, according to a new survey from public radio news program Marketplace and Somerville, New Jersey-based Edison Research conducted in late April and released May 5.

The regular poll includes an Economic Anxiety Index that spiked to 35, after steadily declining since 2017 and reaching a record low of 28 in May 2019. (The index was at 36 in October 2016.) The recent bump was the “highest survey-to-survey spike” since the survey series began, according to a May 5 Marketplace report.

The survey shows that people with lower incomes (below $25,000 a year) had “high anxiety even in the good economy, before COVID-19 hit” and it has only grown worse, according to the Marketplace report. And now high earners ($100,000 and above) are anxious, too—“significantly more than before the pandemic.”

Other findings:

  • 32% of households have lost income since the pandemic began.
  • 26% of respondents have had a  pay cut.
  • 36% of Americans are working fewer hours.
  • 69% of respondents are currently unemployed or fear losing their jobs in the next year.
  • 41% of Americans say they could not pay an unexpected $250 expense; 59% say they could not pay an unexpected $1,000 expense.
  • 44% say they are afraid they will be unable to afford groceries.

The Marketplace-Edison Research Survey is a national survey of Americans age 18 and older. A total of 1,018 respondents were interviewed, by phone and online, from April 23-28.

