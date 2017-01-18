Symbol Launches SleepFresh and Meditation Hybrid Collection

News release written by Symbol Mattress and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

SYMBOL® MATTRESS PLANNING ALL-OUT LAUNCH OF CLIMATE-CONTROLLED SLEEPFRESH™ BEDS; NEW MEDITATION™ LINE ALSO ON LAS VEGAS AGENDA

RICHMOND, Va.—Symbol® Mattress, which has seen a very strong response to the new SleepFresh™ line it brought to Las Vegas last summer and in subsequent test markets, is making the new climate-controlled beds the primary focus of its market effort in January.

“We soft-launched SleepFresh in July to get a feel for how dealers would respond, explained president Mike McQuiston. “Not only was retail reaction extremely positive, but consumer reaction was just as affirmative in the market tests we later conducted.

“Our objective now is to make a full and comprehensive introduction of the SleepFresh line backed by a few product updates, a top-of-bed program, a full range of point-of-purchase materials plus a dedicated new website at www.sleepfreshbed.com.

Also in Las Vegas, Symbol will launch a new six-model hybrid collection called Meditation™, which is intended to leverage the public’s intense interest today in health and wellness.

According to Mark Jannke, company vice president of product development, the three-bed SleepFresh line now includes graphite-infused memory foam layers to ensure the foam remains temperature-neutral.

The starting model is now designated as “firm”; the middle bed, which is now 11 inches high, is positioned as the “comfort” model, and the top mattress is described as “premium.”

Designed in concert with Gentherm, a worldwide developer of thermal management technologies, Symbol’s SleepFresh series is priced to retail from $1,799 to $3,999 (Q).

Each model incorporates an exclusive Climate Control Sleep System™ located in the foundation that has the capacity to heat, ventilate and cool.

The top two beds have four climate zones, providing each sleeper with two zones of temperature management. The topmost model offers the most substantial variations between its heating and cooling capabilities.

Featuring high-density foam cores and steel foundations, SleepFresh beds use varied combinations of gel foams, gel memory foams, phase-change gel latex and ventilated foams, along with the addition of graphite-infused foams. Also new this market is an adjustable foundation for use with SleepFresh mattresses.

“Our research among retailers and consumers indicates that temperature control is the foremost concern among sleepers,” McQuiston said. “SleepFresh beds were developed with that in mind and we believe they’re superior to any other climate controlled beds on the market today.”

The SleepFresh line uses a new category of athletic-leisure fabrics that are stretchy, moisture-wicking, highly breathable and non-quilted.

For its new Meditation series, Symbol has developed three innerspring beds and three high-density foam-core models, all set to retail from $599 up to $1,999 (Q).

“The non-quilted innerspring versions involve three different coil applications,” explained Jannke. “One is a 2.5 inch, encased-coil unit that’s foam-encased and paired with a foam support core. This bed also features gel memory foam in the upholstery layers.”

Another model uses an eight-inch, zoned innerspring unit with encased coils plus layers of gel- and graphite-infused foams. Priced near the top of the Meditation line is a coil-on-coil design that pairs the mini coil unit with the eight-inch innerspring and uses ventilated and phase change foams, among other layers, in the upholstery.

“The remaining three beds—which are quilted—use high-density foam cores and combinations of latex, ventilated foams and graphite-infused memory foams, plus gel poly foam in the quilt,” Jannke noted.

“The entire Meditation line features premium materials and very distinct feels, and gives retailers options between zippered, non-quilted modern looks and quilted, more traditional profiles,” he said.

Noting that the new series will connote rest, relaxation and calm in its top-of-bed designs, photography and POP materials, McQuiston added that “the Meditation line has an appealing story to tell, and people want products that offer a nice story.”

Located in showroom C-1529, Symbol Mattress will show its other collections during market including the Unite™, Symbol Signature™, Symbol Preferred™ and the gen-u-ine™ series, in addition to the new SleepFresh and Meditation lines.

The company is a Top 12 U.S. bedding producer dedicated to providing quality, comfort and value to its retail customers.

12-12-16

