Synchrony, Ashley HomeStore Extend Financing Program Agreement

Synchrony, a consumer financial services company based in Stamford, Connecticut, and Ashley HomeStore Ltd., a home furnishings company headquartered in Arcadia, Wisconsin, have announced a multiyear extension of their consumer financing program agreement, which began in 2010.

Synchrony offers Ashley HomeStore customers competitive financing, subject to credit approval, for purchases made online or at the nearly 500 Ashley HomeStores across the United States, according to a news release. The arrangement enables Ashley to manage the financing program at a national level while providing customized financing solutions for independent Ashley HomeStore licensees. The solutions, including support for sales, marketing, data analytics, point-of-purchase technology and training, are designed to empower Ashley HomeStore licensees to grow their businesses and increase customer loyalty, the release said.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Synchrony,” said Ben Thorud, Ashley HomeStore vice president. “Synchrony delivers instant, personalized buying power at every point in the Ashley HomeStore shopping journey — from in-store to online — via a seamless, intuitive, transparent and safe experience. That is critical to helping our licensees build and expand their business, especially during the pandemic.”

Curtis Howse, chief executive officer for Payment Solutions, Synchrony, added: “Synchrony is proud to continue its nearly decade-long relationship with Ashley HomeStore. Simplifying consumer financing is a win-win for Ashley HomeStore licensees and their customers. Our innovative solutions enable the licensees to achieve more traffic, higher sales and more repeat business. The flexibility to apply and buy safely and securely gives their customers peace of mind throughout their shopping journey.”