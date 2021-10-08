Sleep Savvy

For Sleep Products Professionals

Menu
You are here: Home / Videos / “Take 5 With Dave” – Southerland Talks Bedding Challenges

“Take 5 With Dave” – Southerland Talks Bedding Challenges

by

Southerland Chief Executive Officer Bryan Smith tells us about the challenging bedding climate, what’s new at his company, and the education that the International Sleep Products Association provides to the industry.

Read Related Stories

Filed Under: Videos