“Take 5 With Dave” – Fried Ice Cream a Hit at Malouf

Dani Richard dishes on Malouf’s market meals – and its one-stop strategy for mattresses and sleep accessories

Transcript

Dave Perry

Dave Perry

Hey, it’s Dave Perry, and welcome to “Take Five With Dave” from the Malouf showroom with Dani Richards. Dani, how are you doing today?

Dani Richards

I’m really great, Dave. Thanks for asking. How are you?

Dave Perry

I am good. Dani, you are a foodie. Yeah, I’m actually a foodie. When a foodie goes in your kitchen here, you’re serving area at market. What do they, what excites them?

Dani Richards

I think something that our showroom has become really well-known for is our kitchen area. You know, we bring our staff down from our Malouf headquarters. And so this is actually our in-house kitchen team. We have a wonderful chef and they do a really great job at market of being innovative and offering really great things to the people who visit our showroom.

Dani Richards

So I have to say my personal favorite is probably always the dessert. Definitely the fried ice cream today is a winner.

Dave Perry

Yeah. Do you have a sweet tooth?

Dani Richards

Oh, absolutely.

Dave Perry

Yeah. Fried ice cream sounds great. So we’re going to go check that out. And we’ll be back with you later. And I have discovered Malouf has reached the peak in mattresses. Tell me about that.

Dani Richards

Absolutely. So we’re very excited to introduce our new line of Malouf Mattresses. So we have the Embark and Ascend mattresses, which are the same ones that you know and love from the Wellsville brand. And then we’re also introducing a new never before offered Peak mattress line. So there’s four different sleep technologies in it. There’s two variations. One has contouring, CoolSync foam, and another has cloud-like ActivAir foam.

Dani Richards

So those are the really big differences there. Both include an AltiCoil comfort layer. So that’s hundreds of miniature, individually encased coils so that people can customize their sleep experience and have a more comfortable sleep experience overall.

Dave Perry

Now, retail, we’re talking around $3,000. Talk to me a little bit about the opportunity at $3000. Is that a niche product or can you do some maybe significant business there?

Dani Richards

I’m very excited to see what the future holds in that category. You know, we’ve always really tried to round out our stories with a good, better, best offering for our retail partners. And so we’re really excited to offer this new line so that they can have some opportunities at that top tier.

Dave Perry

You know, another interesting thing about Malouf is you really got your reputation and established reputation as a sleep accessories line. Sleep accessories are vital, you understand that. And now you’re kind of adding mattresses. So it’s important to you to have the full offering for sleep consumers.

Dani Richards

Absolutely. We love to be able to offer our retail partners everything that they need for the bedroom. So we’ve got mattresses, we’ve got adjustable bases, all of our wonderful accessories. You know, we’ve moved into furniture recently and the growth there has been wonderful. So really we love to be a one-stop shop for everyone that is looking for anything sleep or bedroom related.

Dave Perry

Well, you know, a lot of people talk about that. You are embodying that. So good for you. I love that. Dani thanks for your time. Always was great seeing you. You take care. Have a great year.

Dani Richards

Thank you so much.

Dave Perry

Thank you.