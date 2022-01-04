Sleep Savvy

“Take 5 With Dave” — Hobson Offers 2022 Outlook

Industry consultant Mark Hobson tells us about his positive outlook for 2022, cites supply chain challenges, and says AW Industries is doing a ‘tremendous job’ with its Silentnight bedding line.

